‘Spencer’ gives Princess Diana and Kristen Stewart a second lookExBulletin



toggle legend Pablo Larran / Neon

Pablo Larran / Neon

that of Pablo Larran Spencer opens with a tag that says, “A fable of a true tragedy.” Tragedy, of course, is the story of Diana Spencer, who became Princess of Wales, went through a bitter and public divorce, was nonetheless widely loved and lived a short life at 36, she was literally sued until ‘when he died. The fable, on the other hand, imagines a Christmas weekend in the early ’90s when her children were young, when a separated but not yet divorced Diana realizes the depth of her own despair and decides to pursue her freedom.

It just seems like a woman like Diana, so passionate about pop culture and so damaged by the voracious interest she carries, gets the chance to be seen through different cinematic lenses. The Musical About Her Life that recently debuted on Netflix is ​​failing in part because it feels devoid of ideas and perspective, like a filmed Wikipedia page that lists a checklist of events in her life. Spencer, instead, makes the reasonable assumption that the vast majority of her audience already knows how Diana fits into the family, how she was viewed publicly, how she died, how she was treated. The details aren’t complicated or explained: Camilla Parker-Bowles dominates this story but isn’t named, as Larran and Knight assume you know her, at least you know the vague outlines of her history with Charles, and you know how. things turned out.

The most obvious precursor of Spencer east of Larran Jackie, who also studied a few crucial days in the life of one of the most famous women in the world: in this case, the young Jackie Kennedy the day after her husband’s death. But while the films share a fondness for images of women who feel and seem lost in huge and awe-inspiring spaces, Spencer – written by Steven Knight is much less limited by efforts to be faithful to, or even recreate, reality. Even if Jackie faithfully recreates reality primarily in order to imbue it with unexpected elements of horror or irony (such as when Kennedy is walking around hearing “Camelot”), he takes care to make Natalie Portman sound precisely like Kennedy and ‘to have his footage from the White House Christmas tour look exactly as he actually did. It also adopts a fairly conventional structure and framing device in the form of a reporter coming to interview Kennedy about these events later.

Spencer is, from this opening title, much more unconventional and almost entirely indifferent to the historical accuracy of any of its details; it’s intentionally not real, intentionally a “fable”. Other than the roughest outlines of Diana’s wedding and the royals surrounding it, there is little reason to believe this story is literally true; rather it is intended for to feel true, to say something true and to change the angle Diana is seen from, from a storybook princess to something closer to a gothic horror heroine struggling to hold onto her grip on reality as his world shifts. And rather than the vanity interview this Jackie is built around, Spencer opens with a lengthy, beautifully shot and initially confusing sequence that indicates how disconnected Diana’s Christmas weekend is from the reality of an ordinary person.

Reality begins to shift

We meet Diana, beautifully played by Kristen Stewart, as she travels to the Sandringham Estate where the royal festivities take place every year. She gets lost and is therefore late, and arriving after the queen means that she starts the weekend already having been wrong, already being as she sees it in trouble. Confronted with a scale she has to weigh at the start and end of the weekend, a series of preselected outfits that she’s supposed to wear for everything from meals to going out to church, Diana not only feels micromanaged and limited, but instantly suffocated by those around her, even as she finds refuge in the company of her children.

But what starts out as a single drama begins to shift as Diana struggles with an eating disorder, a self-injuring habit, and the paranoia the film plays with. At first this paranoia seems unreasonable, but eventually it seems like it might just make sense. One of the men who works for the Queen, played by Timothy Spall, is a terribly cold character who seems to be everywhere at once, and who could have come straight out of a horror novel that will eventually reveal he is maintaining a torture chamber.

The terror around the story only grows, especially when Diana discovers that someone has left a book about Anne Boleyn in her bedroom. She sees parallels between herself and another royal bride who has fallen out of favor and clings to her only friend, a dresser named Maggie, played by Sally Hawkins. Maggie’s presence and absence affects Diana’s sense of security, both physically and emotionally.

See a different princess

Diana has so often been viewed in popular culture as a perfect princess or a tragic victim; here, it’s a woman trying to be proactive in her own survival, much like the “last girl” in any horror movie should be. And while the rest of the royals speak, there’s a fascinating scene between Charles and Diana that beautifully positions them as strategic adversaries that they don’t make very often. They mostly hover, they move in and out of the frame, and they are often fuzzy and effectively anonymous at the individual level. Their personality is not very relevant to Diana at this point in her life; they exist as monsters, or at least as threats. Here they play the role of ghosts or whistling winds, more than characters with whom she interacts.

It’s not even just the gothic horror that Larran seems to be referring to, however; the echoes move everywhere. There is and honestly there was also in Jackie a little of The brilliant, here in the way Diana sometimes seems to get lost in the long hallways of the house, seeing things that might not be there, feeling that her mere presence is undermining her sanity. There is some of the rigidity of royal tales up and down. There’s even a bit of the paranoid ’70s thriller and’ 90s trench-coat thriller: Spall is partly horror, yes, but he’s also partly a menacing companion, like the one who lingers. around the edges of most of John Grisham’s books, making serious statements about what might happen to those who go against power. A scene in which he warns Diana then the grounds of the estate are very similar to scenes in which FBI agents or mystery agents walk around the National Mall with their collars up, telling people not to speak.

The design does a great job here, the big rooms, the spooky beauty, the dated outfits and the familiar dresses, just like the Radiohead score. Jonny Greenwood. Greenwood is a prolific film composer, and has a particularly skilled contact with what one might call the terribly disturbing: The master, there will be blood, and especially Phantom wire, for which he got an Oscar nomination. The score is sometimes traditionally orchestral, sometimes jarring and frightening, and clever on keys such as horns with jazz accents that instantly change the mood.

Diana by Kristen Stewart

While her rendition of Diana’s voice sounded fair enough to my American ear, Stewart doesn’t wisely spend a lot of time physically recreating Diana with precision, with one exception. At first, when Diana is lost, she stops in a small cafe to ask for directions. As she walks through the crowd, who recognize her and gaze at her in silent admiration, Stewart briefly lowers her eyes to the ground and smiles a little. This moment is so reminiscent of the real Diana that it creates a bond between the actor and the real person who survives even the most realistic moments in history.

Her performance here is powerful, and she carries that version of Diana through such instability as a character (is she right to be afraid? Is she losing her grip on reality?), But she still seems to be the same person, the same good mother who doesn’t know how to start separating from the life she entered. He is asked to do great things, great things, horror genre things, but she never switches to caricature.

The obvious question about any Diana project at this point is if there is anything to add to the massive amount of cultural material about her that already exists. By the end of her life, she had told her own story quite a bit in her own words. But the point of Spencer seems not to reveal Diana the real person, but to treat her differently in a cinematic sense to recast her into a different kind of movie than the ones we’ve seen before. And, perhaps ironically, to use the horror to imagine an ending for her that is less horrifying.