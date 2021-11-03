Tom Hanks, dog and robot take a sad trip to Finch

We saw Tom Hanks looking cute with a Dogue de Bordeaux, with a volleyball, even with Julia robert and a moped. So it’s probably high time the Americas crumpled up, the so slightly prickly figure of paternal and avuncular heat does charming things with robots. It is essentially the point of sale of Bullfinch (Apple TV +, November 5), a new post-apocalyptic adventure film from the director Miguel Sapochnik. It’s Tom Hanks, a little tired but still giving off his warm glow, befriending a robot from the title characters’ creation as they traverse an inhospitable land barely recognizable as our own Earth.

There are, oddly enough and perhaps quite intentionally, parallels to be drawn with Cormac McCarthys The road, about a man and a boy on a brutal odyssey through a crumbling America. (Which was adapted into an austere and spooky film.) Bullfinch is a bit clearer than McCarthy’s spare nightmare, and yet a similar sadness surrounds it. In Bullfinch, which was written by Craig chance and Ivor powell, there is no quest to redeem humanity; this desolate ship sailed a long time ago (following a solar flare that led to the annihilation of the world war). Instead, Hankss Finch and his companions are simply trying to survive as long as they can. There will be no great deliverance for our future.

These companions are in fact two whole robots: a small zoom without words which recalls the machine in love with Wall-E, and a much more sensitive electronic being, ultimately named Jeff, who is given the voice and, in a motion capture performance, the body by Caleb Landry Jones. There’s also a dog, Goodyear, who Jeff was created to protect when the inevitable happens to Finch. That’s really all there is to it: Bullfinch is, essentially, about efforts to ensure the survival of a good boy.

That’s a pleasantly modest premise for a movie, especially at a time when so many special effects-laden movies seem to have to steep themselves in complex mythology. Bullfinch is rather drab and brooding, a sad road movie that tries to balance overwhelming grief with glimmers of hope. It does not quite achieve this homeostasis. Bullfinch turns out to be a cosmic disappointment, a story not of survival but of worthy death with some faith placed in the sparse remains that continue on their own without us.

As long as we were making comparisons with other things, Bullfinch also recalls the past years Midnight sky, in which a dying George clooney travels through a frozen expanse on a triage mission, trying to save at least one small thing (or a few people) as humanity enters its final stages of collapse. This may be the kind of movie we’ll get more of as the climate crisis is largely unaddressed by federal authority, and the plight of our species seems to be shrinking more and more to barely an existence. vivified. But it’s still a shock that the movie Tom Hanks / sweet lil robot comes in such a desperate tone.

Sapochnik does beautiful things with the visual images of a St. Louis and fried and sandy, irradiated and empty western tips. We have seen such arrays before, but there is enough variance and texture in Bullfinch to set him apart, especially since we’ve never met Hanks in such an environment. (His Castaway Exile on the island was certainly forbidden, but it was also enterprising enough that Chuck Noland could have gone back and built a complex.) Seeing Hanks in ruins is a grim reminder of the cast’s own mortality, and therefore of ours, and therefore of our planets. If it’s a free space you want to stay in for a few hours, Bullfinch should do the trick.

I imagine some parents of toddlers will find something very relevant in the movie as well. Jeff is impatient and reckless, leaping (with a new walking ability) into discovery while Finch pursues, tired, frustrated and worried. As Jeff, Landry Jones does a funny robot voice that gradually settles into something more human, while the ways he’s presumably adapted for his motion capture work have a mechanical stutter and stutter. convincing. There is a real family chemistry between Hanks and Landry Jones, effervescent even through the layer of computer magic that led to Jeff’s final form.

This is Hankss’s second film with Apple, following last year’s rugged WWII thriller Doggy style. Or Doggy style or Bullfinch were intended to go straight to streaming; both were sold to Apple by their studios as part of preemptive attempts to cut losses from the pandemic. Knowing that Bullfinch was at one point destined for the big screen only adds to the film’s dismal aura, the presiding sentiment of something once scintillating lost in the hustle and bustle and the wear and tear of time. Sigh. At least we see a robot and a dog playing together. It should count for something.

