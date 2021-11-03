Gucci makes Hollywood debut





LOS ANGELES On election night across much of America, in the shadow of Graumans Chinese Theater and amid the breathless anticipation of the film Ridley Scotts House of Gucci, Gucci designer Alessandro Michele presented the Gucci Love Parade , her first in-person show since February 2020, at Hollywood Boulevard. Style and fame collided in a conflagration of marabou, lace and lam bathed in pink and purple marquee lights. It was hard to escape the feeling that everything was a movie and that everyone was just a character in it. That after 18 months of living through screens, the boundaries between fashion and celluloid fantasy had finally collapsed, split the seams.

An entire city block had been cordoned off, each side of the Walk of Stars lined with hundreds of Gucci signature canvas director chairs. Gwyneth Paltrow, in a new take on the red velvet Gucci suit she wore at the VMAs in 1996, chatted with Dakota Johnson (in spiky black sequins), who is dating her ex-husband. Nearby was Salma Hayek Pinault, in a silver and blue sequin shirt dress, who stars in House of Gucci and is married to François-Henri Pinault, the CEO of Kering, who owns the real Gucci.

Jared Leto, who is a muse of Michele, and also in House of Gucci, paraded in white denim, aviators and a double breasted blazer. Just like Miranda July, in a strawberry cardigan trimmed with faux fur, chunky Gucci logo briefs and stockings. On the sidelines, Billie Eilish (in crystal cap) and Miley Cyrus (in sapphire fringes and buttery yellow feathers) applauded. It’s a dream come true, Michele said at a post-show press conference, explaining why he decided to avoid Milan for Los Angeles. There was no better place to restart.

It was in May 2020, after all, when much of the world was isolating itself and the fashion world itself was in crisis, that Mr. Michele first declared a system overhaul. of industry, coming off the trail of the collections of four cities. and abandonment of the old fall and spring categories. Since then, and perhaps more than any other creator, he has resolutely embarked on a distinct path: creating Guccifest, a mini film festival with a Gucci mini-series directed by Gus Van Sant; by hacking Balenciaga in April (and letting Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia hack it right away). Coming to Hollywood, which Mr. Michele called American Olympus, to get back on track was a logical next step. Not just because of the stories his mother told him about Hollywood that inspired him to want to design clothes. Or because, as Michele said, Gucci has deep roots in the jet set and larger than life, or because the brand has sponsored the annual LACMA gala for many years. But because more and more the traditional gravitational and social rules of what to wear when and where no longer apply, and this is largely due to Mr. Micheles’ work at Gucci. He consistently ignores old ideas about day and night or fantasy and sport or men and women, hopscotch by historical reference, and ultimately constructs his characters in a way that was only available in the movies or recognized. only in movies.

Her clothes are shameless costumes, they revel in the joy of dressing up rather than pushing a figure forward or exploring construction. He designs to a degree of maximalist emotion rather than modernism. (To say that its collections look like the ultimate vintage store is a legitimate complaint.)

So this time around there were silver and gold goddess folds from Marilyn Monroe and lace nightgowns worthy of Rita Hayworth; souvenir palm print shirts and cotton turf and cowboy hats fresh off the bus; Elizabeth Taylor Cleopatra dresses and Joan Crawford shoulders. There were the backcountry variables and the Edith Head and Adrian era, when costume designers were also celebrity designers because they understood that life, as much as the world, is a stage. , and that everyone dress for their entrance, my dear. That’s why Mr. Michele placed his show in the middle of Hollywood Boulevard: to emphasize the fact that just getting ready to go out and get milk is a performance of itself. Especially now that any moment can be found online and everyone is the director of their own social media series. And maybe you want to pull a chunky chunky faux fur over your corset then. Wear a mint green or seashell pink satin three-piece suit with large faux orchids on the lapel. Wear knit bike shorts under a yachting blazer with cowboy boots. No matter! Add a sparkling cat mask. Or maybe a feather boa. This is ridiculous (it is). It’s awesome (it is). Next, strut the center of a city street as spotlights shoot the sky. And everyone watching is wondering what scene it is exactly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/03/style/gucci-love-parade-hollywood.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos