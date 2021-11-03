Prince Andrew: Virginia Giuffre sexual abuse case explained

Connect with us

But they also appear to be trying to change the narrative, alleging in a dazzling court case that Giuffre’s claims are motivated by money. CNN has contacted Giuffre’s attorneys regarding the new allegations; in their original files, his attorneys said Andrew inflicted “severe and lasting” “emotional distress” on Giuffre.

“Giuffre has taken this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to get another salary at his own expense,” Andrew’s lawyers wrote in documents filed on October 29 – the clearest sign so far that they are considering to go on the offensive as they fight to save the reputation of the Queen’s third child.

Giuffre, an alleged victim of convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, says she was forced to perform sexual acts with Andrew. She says she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with her friends – including the prince – during a time when she was an underage (17) in the United States.
Who is Prince Andrew? The

Giuffre says the assaults took place in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands, that Andrew knew she was underage at the time and had been trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew, 61, still has denied the allegations, telling the BBC in 2019: “It didn’t happen. I can absolutely tell you categorically that it never happened. I have no memory of meeting this lady, none at all.”

Where are things in the trial?

A key pre-hearing conference in the civil case, filed by Giuffre in a New York district court, is due to take place on Wednesday, the courthouse confirmed to CNN.

Filing the complaint in August, lawyers for Giuffre said the damage from the alleged incidents was “serious and lasting”.
A photograph appearing to show Prince Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein's accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre and, in the background, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Andrew’s legal team had until last week to respond to the allegations. They requested the dismissal, claiming it violates the terms of a confidential settlement agreement Giuffre struck with Epstein in 2009.

The deal, according to Andrew’s lawyers, included a “blanket release” from all claims against Epstein and many others, including Andrew. Details of the settlement were redacted from the court file filed by Andrew’s lawyers.

This is not their first attempt to have the lawsuit dismissed; in September, they demanded the the papers had not been properly served and that the case should be dismissed accordingly.

Andrew has until July 14 next year to potentially answer questions about the affair under oath, following a ruling by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan last week. The scheduling order signed by the judge in New York means that if Giuffre’s lawyers want to question Andrew, they must do so outside of court and submit the interview before that date.

Last month, the London Metropolitan Police announced that it take “no further action” against Prince Andrew, following an investigation triggered by the Giuffre affair.

What is Andrew’s legal defense?

Andrew’s lawyers will present their case in court on Wednesday, but their documents from last week make it clear that they are trying to change the form of the trial by turning the situation around Giuffre.

The documents acknowledge that Giuffre “may well be the victim of sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein … and nothing can excuse, or fully capture, the horror and gravity of Epstein’s monstrous behavior against Giuffre, if at all” .

In court records, attorneys for Virginia Giuffre said she suffered "severe and durable" shame.

But newspapers also seek to portray Giuffre as being motivated by money and accuse him of “deliberate recruitment and trafficking of young girls for the purpose of sexual abuse”.

They allege that Giuffre “was trained and, in fact, recruited other young women into Epstein’s sex trafficking ring”, and has since “translated the ad for all she could”, a dramatic escalation in the case which alludes to a disreputable tour. legal battles ahead.

Giuffre’s attorney, David Boies, did not respond to CNN’s request to comment on the allegations in court documents filed by Andrew’s attorneys.

In his attorneys’ initial brief, Giuffre said she feared to disobey Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew “because of their powerful connections, their wealth and their authority.”

Boies said in a statement to the New York Times last week that Andrew’s attorney’s request to dismiss “falls short of the serious allegations” the prince is facing.

“Most people could only dream of getting the sums of money that Giuffre has raised over the years,” Andrew’s lawyers said in their Oct. 29 document. “This presents a compelling motive for Giuffre to continue to pursue frivolous lawsuits against individuals such as Prince Andrew.”

Lawyers for Prince Andrew declined to comment when contacted by CNN.

Will Andrew face any questions himself?

Andrew has previously been accused of not cooperating in attempts to interview him in connection with the alleged sex trafficking ring investigation that Epstein and Maxwell allegedly operated on.

If Giuffre’s trial continues into the New Year and beyond, he will likely have to reckon with the mid-July deadline to answer questions under oath.

Prince Andrew has stepped down from royal duties following his much-criticized interview with the BBC's Newsnight program in 2019.

Until then, however, he is not expected to appear in court and is unlikely to speak to the media about the case.

The prince retired from public office and has kept a relatively low public profile for a very mocked TV interview with the BBC’s Newsnight program in November 2019.
In this show, Andrew said he took his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, to a party in a pizzeria at night, it is claimed that he had sex with Giuffre. He also claimed that for many years he had been unable to sweat, counter Giuffre’s claims that he “sweated profusely” before having sex when she was 17.

What does this mean for the royal family?

The long-standing allegations that Andrew faces have significantly tarnished its public reputation. In their request for dismissal, his lawyers recognize his “tainted reputation”.
Focused towards public and media pressure Following the Newsnight interview, the prince retired from royal duties end of 2019.
Civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew has wider implications for the British royal family
Outside of the days following the death of his father, Prince Philip, earlier this year, he’s barely appeared in public since. He was even absent from published photographs of Beatrice’s wedding last year.
The scandal has wider implications for the royal family, who was forced to both resist criticism and a Prince Harry and Meghan’s allegation of racism, Duchess of Sussex for the past year. Buckingham Palace said the couple’s allegations of racism were “taken very seriously” while Harry’s brother Prince William told reporters: “We are really not a racist family. “

British tabloids often refer to the Duke as the Queen’s favorite child, so his long association with Epstein and Giuffre’s allegations against him signals a heavy fall from grace.

While the monarch and other royals have so far avoided damaging their own reputations in the wake of the Giuffre affair, the prospect of Andrew being forced to answer questions under oath will be one bad idea for the institution at large.

