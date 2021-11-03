Entertainment
Prince Andrew: Virginia Giuffre sexual abuse case explained
But they also appear to be trying to change the narrative, alleging in a dazzling court case that Giuffre’s claims are motivated by money. CNN has contacted Giuffre’s attorneys regarding the new allegations; in their original files, his attorneys said Andrew inflicted “severe and lasting” “emotional distress” on Giuffre.
“Giuffre has taken this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to get another salary at his own expense,” Andrew’s lawyers wrote in documents filed on October 29 – the clearest sign so far that they are considering to go on the offensive as they fight to save the reputation of the Queen’s third child.
Giuffre says the assaults took place in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands, that Andrew knew she was underage at the time and had been trafficked by Epstein.
Where are things in the trial?
A key pre-hearing conference in the civil case, filed by Giuffre in a New York district court, is due to take place on Wednesday, the courthouse confirmed to CNN.
The deal, according to Andrew’s lawyers, included a “blanket release” from all claims against Epstein and many others, including Andrew. Details of the settlement were redacted from the court file filed by Andrew’s lawyers.
Andrew has until July 14 next year to potentially answer questions about the affair under oath, following a ruling by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan last week. The scheduling order signed by the judge in New York means that if Giuffre’s lawyers want to question Andrew, they must do so outside of court and submit the interview before that date.
What is Andrew’s legal defense?
Andrew’s lawyers will present their case in court on Wednesday, but their documents from last week make it clear that they are trying to change the form of the trial by turning the situation around Giuffre.
The documents acknowledge that Giuffre “may well be the victim of sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein … and nothing can excuse, or fully capture, the horror and gravity of Epstein’s monstrous behavior against Giuffre, if at all” .
But newspapers also seek to portray Giuffre as being motivated by money and accuse him of “deliberate recruitment and trafficking of young girls for the purpose of sexual abuse”.
They allege that Giuffre “was trained and, in fact, recruited other young women into Epstein’s sex trafficking ring”, and has since “translated the ad for all she could”, a dramatic escalation in the case which alludes to a disreputable tour. legal battles ahead.
Giuffre’s attorney, David Boies, did not respond to CNN’s request to comment on the allegations in court documents filed by Andrew’s attorneys.
Boies said in a statement to the New York Times last week that Andrew’s attorney’s request to dismiss “falls short of the serious allegations” the prince is facing.
“Most people could only dream of getting the sums of money that Giuffre has raised over the years,” Andrew’s lawyers said in their Oct. 29 document. “This presents a compelling motive for Giuffre to continue to pursue frivolous lawsuits against individuals such as Prince Andrew.”
Lawyers for Prince Andrew declined to comment when contacted by CNN.
Will Andrew face any questions himself?
Andrew has previously been accused of not cooperating in attempts to interview him in connection with the alleged sex trafficking ring investigation that Epstein and Maxwell allegedly operated on.
If Giuffre’s trial continues into the New Year and beyond, he will likely have to reckon with the mid-July deadline to answer questions under oath.
Until then, however, he is not expected to appear in court and is unlikely to speak to the media about the case.
What does this mean for the royal family?
British tabloids often refer to the Duke as the Queen’s favorite child, so his long association with Epstein and Giuffre’s allegations against him signals a heavy fall from grace.
While the monarch and other royals have so far avoided damaging their own reputations in the wake of the Giuffre affair, the prospect of Andrew being forced to answer questions under oath will be one bad idea for the institution at large.
