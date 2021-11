Ronnie Wilson of R&B The Gap Band dies at 73ExBulletin

toggle legend Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images Ronnie Wilson, founding member of R&B group The Gap Band, has passed away. He was 73, The Associated Press reports. “The love of my life was called home this morning,” Wilson’s wife Linda Boulware-Wilson, wrote in a November 2 Facebook post confirming his death. “Ronnie Wilson was a genius in the creation, production and playing of bugle, trumpet, keyboards and sung music, from childhood to the early 1970s.” Wilson formed The Gap Band in the early 1970s in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with his brothers Charlie and Robert Wilson. The name was inspired by three streets in their hometowns Greenwood, Archer and Pine that defined the “Black Wall Street” neighborhood destroyed in the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. The Brothers grew up with a love of music, raised by a music teacher mother and a preacher father. Ronnie would become an accomplished multi-instrumentalist, contributing keyboards, brass and percussion in addition to vocals on several of the group’s albums. The Gap Band released their first album, Magicians Vacation, in 1974. But it was in the 1980s that the band’s distinctive electro-funk style came to define the increasingly synthesized R&B sound of the time. The group has produced a number of hit songs, including “You Dropped a Bomb on Me”, “Burn Rubber on Me (Why You Wanna Hurt Me)” and “Outstanding”. Youtube

The genre fusion sound of The Gap Band has continued to inspire countless artists in the generations that have followed. In addition to their songs sampled or covered by artists like Ice Cube, Mary J. Blige and Ashanti, the group won songwriting credits in 2015 on Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars smash “Uptown Funk” after noting similarities between the song and his own “Oops Upside Your Head”. The band continued to write and perform after their breakthrough in the ’80s, and Charlie Wilson embarked on a solo career in the’ 90s. In 2010, Robert Wilson, the band’s bassist, died of a heart attack at 53. In his later years, Ronnie Wilson was involved in the music ministry of Community Bible Church in San Antonio, turning to religion after a long career in music. Addressing the publication My Saint-Antoine in 2011, Church Music and Worship Minister Ray Jones noted, “They love to hear Ronnie sing.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/03/1051908204/ronnie-wilson-gap-band-dies-73-obituary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos