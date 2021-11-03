Novelist Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize for ‘The Promise’: NPR







toggle legend John Phillips / Getty Images

John Phillips / Getty Images Twice shortlisted for the prestigious British Literary Prize, South African novelist Damon Galgut is no longer a Booker bridesmaid. He is the winner of the 2021 award for The promise, a biting and realistic look at the Swarts family, white descendants of the Boer settlers in the aftermath of apartheid in the second half of the 20th century.

“Don’t look for much hope in this novel,” wrote critic Rand Richards Cooper in the New York Times when the novel is released in the United States in April. “His’ negative and destructive power ‘, as one character puts it of the Swarts’ bad karma, is relentless.” Describing Galgut as “a cheerful satirist,” Cooper compared the novelist to another South African writer, the two-time Booker winner and Nobel Prize winner for literature JM Coetzee. Galgut designed the novel’s intricate mosaic structure over an afternoon drinking with a friend who had just attended a series of funerals, he told the BBC. First row of Radio 4. Youtube

“It occurred to me that this would be an original and interesting way to approach a family saga”, explained the author. “If the only thing you had was a little window that opened to these four funerals and you didn’t get the full trajectory of family history, as a reader you would have to fill those gaps yourself- I am fascinated like a writer on the edge of the map, by things that are not said. “ This year’s Booker Judging Panel chair, Maya Jasanoff, described the selection in a statement: “The promise Astonished us from the start as a penetrating and incredibly well-constructed account of a white South African family navigating the end of apartheid and its aftermath. With each reading we felt that the book was growing. With an almost deceptive narrative economy, it offers a moving glimpse into generational divisions; meditate on what makes a great life and how to deal with death; and explores the broad metaphorical implications of the “promise” in relation to modern South Africa. “ The Booker Prize winner receives 50,000 out of $ 68,000. Past winners include Iris Murdoch, Salman Rushdie, and Hilary Mantel. Recipients traditionally see a huge increase in sales.

