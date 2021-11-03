“Spencer” review: Kristen Stewart stars in Pablo Larrain’s “fable” about Diana’s breakup with the Royals

Larrain, in particular, offered a similar take on American royalty with “Jackie”, which starred Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy. In what becomes his anthology of famous women facing crises, he has created yet another solid showcase for the star while also creating a film that is a bit too valuable for his own good.

“Spencer” (Diana’s last name, to anyone who’s forgotten) takes off speculatively based on an actual moment, when Diana spent Christmas weekend with the Royals at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate while her marriage with Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) collapsed. Arriving late, she is alternately depressed and provocative, well aware that all eyes are on her even before being warned that the press “surrounds us”.

The dissonant music thus becomes an indicator of what is going on in Diana’s head (some of her long walks down the hall are reminiscent of “The Shining”), as she reads a book about the hapless Anne Boleyn and wonders if she could on the chopping block. She is also struggling with bulimia, to the point that the chef is worried about her meals and Charles asks her not to serve them.

Diana’s rebellion grabs the attention of a starched bureaucrat (Timothy Spall) who is there to watch her and mitigate potential damage to the family. The nicest presence, meanwhile, is Diana’s (Sally Hawkins) dresser, who doesn’t blink when Diana tells her that an outfit “doesn’t match my mood” and assesses her position. screw the royals saying, “They can’t change. You have to change.”