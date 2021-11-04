Alan Jones Sky News contract will not be renewed





Controversial broadcaster Alan Jones abruptly announced his departure from Sky News Australia, saying the network would not renew his contract. Jones said in a statement on Facebook that in a meeting last week with his employer, he received an offer to move his regular 8-hour schedule on Sky to Foxtel’s new Flash streaming service, but it was an offer he did not wish to pursue. The statement marks the end of an eight-year relationship between Jones, who ran a 2GB breakfast show until last year, and Sky News, the cable news network owned by News Corp Australia. Its final program is Thursday evening. Alan Jones leaves Sky News Australia Credit:Wolter peeters It is, of course, the prerogative of any employer to make such a decision; but, given that it does, I feel obligated to my viewers to make a few observations to avoid some misinterpretation, he said.

Jones, now 80, said he’s never escaped the scrutiny of ratings, but in today’s world of social media, they’re only telling part of the story. story. When I arrived at Sky News and signed a 17-month contract, it was made clear to me that the 20-hour slot was, in management’s words, a dead end, he said. declared. It was clear from the start that my signing to Sky News attracted a new audience to the station. Sky News sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Jones aired the channel’s lowest-rated nightly program, drawing fewer viewers than Peta Credlin, Paul Murray and Andrew Bolt. Sources said Jones was offered the option to switch to a Sunday morning slot after foreigners (one of Skys’ top performing programs) or a Sunday night slot. Negotiations, which began last Friday with Sky News boss Paul Whittaker and program manager Mark Calvert, also offered to air the Jones program on new Flash streaming service, launched last month. The reason for the switch to Sunday was twofold: Jones’ health is declining along with unsatisfactory television ratings. Jones was the lowest-rated nightly host, drawing fewer viewers than Peta Credlin, Paul Murray, and Andrew Bolt. Sky News Australia boss Paul Whittaker has said he respects Jones’ decision. Sadly, Alan has decided not to take on a new role that has been offered to him for next year, Mr Whittaker said.

