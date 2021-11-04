James Gunn picked a peacemaker actor because of a Scooby Doo audition at age 20

An audition for the 2002 film Scooby-Doo, which James Gunn wrote, led to a role in a high-profile superhero project 20 years later. This is the story of Lochlyn Munro, who will play a detective in Gunn’s upcoming Peacemaker TV series.

Munro auditioned to play Shaggy in the first Scooby-Doo movie, a role that ultimately went to Matthew Lillard. But 20 years later, Gunn recognized Munro again when he saw the actor’s audition tape for a role in Peacemaker.

“I found myself in [Peacemaker] because when [Gunn] saw my tape, he remembered that I was one of his choices for Shaggy, “Munro said on The Dave and Creech Show, according to Slash movie. “So I went in obviously, [Matthew] Lillard was the perfect choice for this character. But that’s kind of how he went, ‘Oh, yeah, I want Lochlyn in that, because I remember he was one of my picks for Scooby-Doo.’ Twenty years later, isn’t that weird? “

Munro will play a detective named Larry Fitzgibbon in Peacemaker. As Slash Film points out, this is an original character created by Gunn. The character’s last name, Fitzgibbon, is a reference to Gunn’s “oldest friend”, as explained in this Instagram Gunn’s post in 2016.

Peacemaker is a spin-off of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad that follows the psychopathic and patriotic mercenary of the same name played by John Cena. Peacemaker will debut January 13, 2022 on HBO Max, and the first season will feature eight episodes starring Cena.

Peacemaker will also include another hero named Vigilante. You can read up on Vigilante’s abilities and history to see how the DC Comics character fits into the DCEU.