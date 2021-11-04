The tragic death of Newhart actor Linda Carlson





Linda Carlson enjoyed a successful career as an actress and was perhaps best known for her roles in “The Beverly Hillbillies”, “Honey, I Blew Up the Kid”, “Newhart” and “Murder One”, by The Hollywood reporter.According to her obituary, the avid actress first made her performing arts debut at her local high school in Edina, Minnesota, before attending the University of Iowa and the University of Iowa’s Tisch School of the Arts. New York. In addition to his love of the theater, Carlson also enjoyed great success as a writer with some of his work published in the New York Times. By all accounts, however, Carlson was also passionate about philanthropy. She is reported to have not only been a member of the board of directors and president of the Avenue Virginie project in Los Angeles, but also sponsored four scholarships through theVillage for Families & Children. Asked about her charitable contributions in an interview with News-Times, Carlson said she is very passionate about serving people in at-risk communities. “My idea was to see these children who have finished high school to see them at university. I know that for economic security, a university education is crucial,” she explained. “Every penny I give goes to the children. Nonprofits like the Village give me staff to identify candidates. They are young women, mostly from low-income families. This is the community served by the Town.” What a legacy to leave.

