acclaimed actor David Strathairn portrayed hero of WWII at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater | Chicago News

Actor David Strathairn was nominated for an Oscar in 2005 for playing legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow in the movie Good Night and Good Luck. He’s been in demand for decades, from his early films with college pal John Sayles (The Return of Secaucus 7 and Eight Men Out, among others) to Steve Spielbergs Lincoln and the 2020 Best Picture winner Nomadland.

He is now on stage until November 11 at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater as Jan Karski, a Polish resistance fighter and diplomat during World War II.

WTTW News asked him about his portrayal of this real-life hero.

WTTW: Jan Karski lived a long life, dying at the age of 86 in 2000. What role does the play tell?

David Strathairn: It covers the extent of his life. We go back to town [Lodz, Poland] where he was born and raised. It’s a chronological journey. The concept is that he is in his class as a teacher (Karski was a teacher for 40 years in Georgetown). The idea that we have developed is that it is a direct address to the public as if they were in their classroom. It’s kind of a gestalt of his experience as a courier for the Polish resistance and how he came to the West to report on what was going on.

What lessons can we learn from our life?

Why we must remember our past and remember his moral courage. There are many lessons that can be learned from his life. Touched a lot to inspire a lot of thought and discussion. It is opportune and timeless.

Despite his heroic efforts, he considered himself a failure. Is that fair to say?

It is fair to say it. Throughout his courier career he saw himself as an insignificant little man, engaged in this mission of being a conscientious and reliable messenger for information from the front to the government-in-exile. He carried with him a sense of failure because he got a hearing with FDR and a Supreme Court justice and England’s Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden. Very powerful people in the world who could have made a difference and the fact that a difference was not made on the basis of his information. Yes, he had a feeling of failure.





How did the play develop?

It is placed under the aegis of the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics which is the creation of Derek Goldman, who is the co-writer and director as well as the creator of this laboratory at Georgetown University. He’s also the head of the department there. It was originally a play that celebrated the centenary of the birth of Jan Karskis, which we performed on an ad hoc basis at school with the students. We’ve been working on it with Clark Young, who’s the other co-writer, for the past seven years. And this has been in many iterations. It began as an ensemble piece with students in both Georgetown and Warsaw and at the Jewish Heritage Museum in New York City, and has been reduced to an individual piece.

Will it ever become a movie?

We did a film capture of the room last year just as Covid was starting to shut everything down, we snuck under the wire and took a black and white film capture of the room. It looks like it could be released, if you’re lucky, early next year.

Remember this: The Lesson from Jan Karski, written by Clark Young and Derek Goldman, directed by Derek Goldman, and originally created by the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics at Georgetown University. The Chicago Shakespeare Theater presents Remember This in The Yard, November 3-14, 2021.