Wes Anderson’s next movie has the wildest cast, says actor Fisher Stevens





Wes Anderson’s upcoming film, titled Asteroid City, is set to have the biggest and craziest cast of actors, according to actor Fisher Stevens.

Wes Anderson’s next film is set to have the wildest cast, according to actor Fisher Stevens. Anderson has just come out of its recent premiere,The French dispatch, which features a plethora of actors, one of its many trademarks, including frequent contributors Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody. All three actors are confirmed to join his upcoming film, titledCity of asteroids, alongside Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright and Jeff Goldblum, and newcomers working with the director, like Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie. Stevens has now said in an interview with Vulture that the cast of City of asteroidsis the “the wildest”and compared it to David Lean’s 1957 war epic,The Bridge over the River Kwai, which starred Alec Guinness, William Holden, Jack Hawkins and Sessue Hayakawa, and is considered one of the greatest films of all time. This will be Stevens’ fourth collaboration with Anderson, fromThe Grand Hotel Budapest. Her teasing quote can be viewed below:

“I can tell you this is probably the best, the craziest cast sinceThe Bridge over the River Kwai. Most of the actors in this film went to the theater, except for the children. We were all gathered in a hotel, which was a former monastery. I think it’s going to be quite an extravaganza. “ Related: Every Wes Anderson Movie Ranked From Worst To Best Anderson is known for his great ensembles in all of his films, so the cast number already announced for his upcoming film, including Bryan Cranston and Scarlett Johansson, certainly matches his narrative and eccentric style. The caliber of talent already assembled is a testament to his distinctiveness and individuality as a filmmaker, and it will be exciting to see this cast come together in history. Much like his previous films, Anderson will write, direct and produce City of asteroids, and the highly anticipated film is slated to be shot in Spain. Next: The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2021 Source:Vulture Rust Movie Armorer lawyer suggests savage sabotage theory

