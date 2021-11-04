Londoners Diary: Hollywood twisted MeToo movement, founder says





T The HE MeToo movement has been so distorted by Hollywood, says founder Tarana Burke. I saw what Hollywood does, I saw what white people do quite frankly, when they get black work or people of color work, Burke recounted an event last night explaining that people just don’t get it what the movement really consisted of. American activist Burke, who this year published a book Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement, was speaking to London-based Small Ax director Sir Steve McQueen. Burke explained that the movement was founded in 2006 to empower women in black communities who had experienced sexual assault. Over a decade later, it has become a hashtag used in response to accusations of abuse in Hollywood and around the world. I don’t think the woman who came forward necessarily had … malicious intent, Burke told the Guardian Live event. But said the result was that the original goal was lost. Burke also criticized the media for being enthusiastic about the salacious nature of the story and for forgetting about the victims. She stressed: It’s really about survivors and about surviving. The BBC minimized the risk of Covid from the start READ MORE Hugh pym / BBC News & Current Affairs via G HUGH PYM, the BBC’s health editor, suggested the company was underestimating the risks of coronavirus. When asked last night if the BBC is concerned about scaring viewers, London-based Pym replied: Yes, we were. In particular, he added, in the early stages before the lockdown we had to walk that fine line between is the coronavirus overwhelmingly more dangerous than the flu or is it just like the flu? Pym added to the Media Society event: Looking back, that was a bit too careful. But, he explained, the public saw soon enough how potentially deadly it was. Williams already king of the dancefloor Prince william / PA DJ PETE TONG was impressed with the Queen and his love of radio when he met her even though it was her grandson who knew a little more about what he was doing. She was really interested in radio, her mother loved radio and [she said] how his mother found him a great wartime companion, Tong told us last night at the Music Industry Trust Awards at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in Park Lane. But, he added, the MBE was given to me by William, and he knew about Ibiza and dance festivals and all that. The true mark of a future king. A second administrator leaves the museum THE Science Museum has lost another administrator in the row over its ties to a fossil fuel company. Jo Foster, director of the Institute for Research in Schools, followed mathematician and TV presenter Hannah Fry after the museum announced that Adani Green Energy would sponsor a gallery on green energy, reports the Art Newspaper. Parent company Adani is looking to dig a giant coal mine in Australia. Troubled times in a London juggernaut. Teen music barb really got me Edgar wright / Dave benett DIRECTOR Edgar Wright doesn’t hesitate to include a scene in his films for revenge. In his new movie Last Night in Soho, one character listens to The Kinks when another asks, why are you listening to that sh * t granny? How old are you?. This stems from Wright’s own experience when he was 16 and at a party. He put a mixtape in front of a girl called Jo, whom he loved. The Kinks have come. Another guy, said Gavin, who put that old music on? Wright adds to Edith Bowman’s podcast: It struck me so much about Jo and Gavin, I hope you see the movie and Gavin, I hope you are very ashamed of what you did. SW1A MICHAEL FABRICANT has revealed the inner workings of GB News. The Tory MP appeared on Nigel Farages’ Talking Pints ​​segment last night and this morning said: I was able to keep the bottle of chianti they couldn’t open on the show because they didn’t no corkscrew. Not a single corkscrew on the board, good or bad sign? MP BEN BRADSHAW denounced hypocrisy in Westminster. You are kicked out of Parliament for not wearing a jacket and tie, says Labor. If you don’t wear a mask, a recommended public health measure to protect others, nothing. What an antediluvian Alice in Wonderland it remains. Let us know what you really think.

