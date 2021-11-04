Rust Armorers lawyer suggests gunshot death could be sabotage

A lawyer from the gunsmith on the Rust set, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by a live bullet fired from a gun held by the actor Alec Baldwin, made the extraordinary claim that a disgruntled crew member deliberately placed this living as an accessory as an act of sabotage.

Without citing any evidence, the lawyer Jason bowles said in a Today show interview Wednesday that investigators should consider this possibility when assessing the October 21 shooting. Bowles admitted that his client Hannah gutierrez-reed loaded the gun in question, but suggested that another person may have put the deadly object in the box of inert dummy bullets or tampered with the gun after leaving it unattended on a tray just outside the box. exterior of the church where the fatal incident took place.

There was a box of dummy bullets, and the box is labeled dummy, Bowles said. She loaded cartridges from that box into the handgun only later to find out that she had no idea she inspected the cartridges that there was a live cartridge, he said.

While this may absolve his client of some liability, the theory would apparently elevate the situation from negligence to manslaughter or potential murder. Both the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney have said their investigation will seek to determine how a real bullet ended up on the set of the Western drama.

When the interviewer Savannah Guthrie asked Bowles for clarification, the attorney said: suppose someone put the live bullet in this box, which if you think about it, the person who put the live bullet in the dummy bullet box must have had intended to sabotage the whole. There is no other reason why you would do this, other than to mix this living tower with the dummy towers.

So what could be the motive? Bowles cited reports that crew members were not happy with the working conditions on the film. I think someone who would do that would sabotage the set, would want to prove a point, would want to say that he is unhappy, that he is unhappy. And we know people had already left the set the day before, Bowles said. The reason they were unhappy is that they were working 12 to 14 hours a day. They weren’t given hotel rooms in and around the area, so they had to make the hour-long round trip to Albuquerque. And they are unhappy.

Is this sufficient reason for an act of sabotage which could and has proved fatal? And how could someone who left the set come back undetected and hide the death tower among the props? These issues were not addressed.

When Guthrie again asked if Bowles involved unspecified crew members, he replied: I think, Savannah, you can’t rule anyone out at this point. We know a few facts. We know there was a live bullet in a box of dummy bullets that shouldn’t have been there. TO less a live tour. We have people who had left the set, who had left because they were unhappy. We have a time frame between 11 and 1, or so on this day, where the guns were sometimes unattended, so there was an opportunity to tamper with that scene. And yes, we were looking into that possibility.

Vanity Show contacted the producers of the film for comment, and will update with any response.

