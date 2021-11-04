The 65th Jacksonville Agricultural Show celebrates opening night Thursday





JACKSONVILLE, Florida The teams are getting set up for the opening night from Thursday to Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair. The event, located in downtown Jacksonville, is Northeast Florida’s largest fair / festival and is currently ranked 47th in the United States by Amusement Business. The fair was canceled last year due to COVID-19, so many people are waiting for its return. It will take place from Thursday November 4 to Sunday November 14. The 11-day event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds near TIAA Bank Field will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday when the doors open. The fair returns with the exhibition hall, concerts, animals, food, rides, competitions and more. This year, the show will not require a mask or vaccination but will take safety measures such as hand sanitizing stations, a self-service kiosk at the door, and spacing of rides and food. The theme of the fair this year is Back to the Fun. But safety comes first. A d The theme? Back to fun. But safety comes first. We’ve had ride inspectors here since Monday… so when the rides are done, they inspect them to make sure everything is okay, said Bill Olson, president of the Jacksonville Fair Association. It was in 2018 when seven people were injured at the fair when this The Sky Flyer ride malfunctioned, sending some runners, including children, crashing into a fence. This intermediary company is no longer used by the fair. Another thing that people are passionate about is fair trade food. Vendors, such as Bubbas Bacon, a local business, spoke to News4Jax during their setup. God has a way to get you through and he’s helped us through this storm and now that we’re back I’ve been to about five fairs this year and it was wonderful, said Andre Bullock, with Bubbas Bacon. As for security, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said everything is being handled in private and they are not talking about additional security around the fairgrounds at this time. A d Ticket prices range from $ 5 (advance admission) to $ 10. These prices are for fair admission only. Rides must be purchased separately. The hours vary every day, but the admission doors will close one hour before the show closes. Click here for more information. Click here to see the calendar of events.

