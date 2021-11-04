Entertainment
Here’s what legends Dirk and Mick have in common
I had the good fortune and honor to watch the Rolling Stones and Sir Mick Jagger on Tuesday night at the Cotton Bowl.
Watching him and Keith Richards defy the laws of time and the toll he can do, I couldn’t help but think of one thing.
The greatness of Dirk Nowitzki.
I firmly believe that we should try to see all the entertainment icons once. I have had the good fortune to see Nowitzki more than once. I saw him as a promising youngster. I saw it at its peak. And saw it when Father Time won the battle.
I loved each of these moments. It was a privilege to be able to see him work.
It’s the same with Jagger, of which Nowitzki was a big fan. For those of us who were at the Cotton Bowl on July 6, 1975, for the first time the Stones played there, Tuesday was a historic moment.
Kind of like seeing Dirk as a shy rookie and leaving the American Airlines Center court for the last time with legends like Charles Barkley and Larry Bird visiting to pay homage to a great competitor and bid farewell.
There are of course big differences between athletes and musicians. The skills of athletes diminish over time. Musicians tend to improve with age. They make fewer mistakes on stage, even if the vocals weaken a bit. And physically, Jagger and Nowitzki could be equal.
Seeing Jagger at 78 (and still with a precious little body fat) walk up and down the podium stretching into the Cotton Bowl crowd was almost enough to make you want to do a treadmill session.
Almost.
But what he confirmed is that greatness must be appreciated.
Anyone who saw Dirk struggling to move onto the pitch at the end of his career always knew he was the kind of talent that only comes once in a generation. We prefer to remember the highlights like the 2011 championship when he hoisted the trophy above his head. And this one-leg fade that lives like a shadow on the AAC floor.
Jagger reduced his theatricality during the shows. As the misty rain fell on Tuesday, he said the track he was on was slippery and would reduce his dance moves. And yet, he moved better than anyone else in the huge crowd that was a decade or two his age.
Kind of like Dirk did in his last seasons. The Big German couldn’t do many of his signature moves at the end, but everyone knew how well he has done them for years and years.
It was the same with Michael Jordan. We prefer not to think of him in Washington. Or Hakeem Olajuwon in Toronto.
Fortunately, Nowitzki never left the Mavericks. He never will either. And all memories, even towards the end, are priceless.
The same can be said of Jagger and the Rolling Stones.
