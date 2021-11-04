Prince Andrew could face trial in the United States in 2022 for alleged sexual abuse, judge says | Prince Andrew





Prince Andrew could face a civil trial in the United States for alleged sexual abuse in late 2022, a judge said on Wednesday. Speaking on a conference call with lawyers in New York City, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said he expects a trial date somewhere between September and December of next year. The development came after lawyers for Andrews attacked his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, in legal files over the weekend, accusing her of asking for a salary at Andrews’ expense and referring to the charges according to which Guiffre was a sex kitten. Giuffres’ civil lawsuit alleges that she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17. Andrew denies the charges. During Wednesday’s hearing, David Boies, Giuffres’ attorney, said he expected to call eight to twelve witnesses for the trial. He said obviously the parties involved would be filed. Boies told Kaplan that there are two people in the UK where he can demand that the judge issue a letter rogatory a formal request to the justice of a foreign country to obtain their testimony. Andrew Brettler, representing Andrew, said he was also likely to call eight to 12 witnesses. Giuffre, 38, filed a lawsuit against Andrew in August. She accused André for sexually assaulting her at the home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in London and at properties owned by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, the Duke of York, has not been charged with any crimes and has vehemently denied the charges. Andrew, 61, was criticized this week for his lawyers’ aggressive tactics against his accuser. Giuffre has taken this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to get another salary at his own expense and at the expense of those close to him, Brettler said in a court filing on Friday. In a report given to Newsweek Sigrid McCawley, an attorney representing Giuffre, said the team had been humiliated by Virginia’s bravery. On the subject of the money, let’s be clear: the only party to this litigation using the money for his own benefit is Prince Andrew, McCawley said. Before any trial, Giuffre and Andrew would submit to an examination under oath by opposing lawyers by July 14. Maxwell is on trial in Manhattan on November 29 for helping recruit and prepare three underage girls for Epstein to abuse Epstein, and for engaging in sex trafficking of a 14-year-old girl. She has pleaded not guilty to eight counts and has been jailed in Brooklyn since her arrest in July 2020. Epstein committed suicide aged 66 in a Manhattan prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, in what a forensic scientist called suicide. Reuters contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/nov/03/prince-andrew-us-trial-virginia-giuffre-sexual-abuse-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos