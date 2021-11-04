Entertainment
Cathy Horyn Fashion Review: Gucci Love Parade
Photo: David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Before the Guccis Love Parade started on Hollywood Boulevard last night, and before the stars took their seats in the directors’ chairs on the sidewalk, I walked the length of the well-washed block, a row of klieg lights to the other. I wanted to understand not only the scale of the famous strip, which houses landmarks such as the Chinese Theaters and El Capitan and the Walk of Fame, but also the possible reasons for Alessandro Michele to choose it as the backdrop for his spring collection. 2022.
Was it the sharp balance between nostalgia and misery? The former Graumans Chinese Theater hosts red carpet premieres, and the stylish Roosevelt Hotel is nearby, as are the homeless tents. (Gucci, perhaps to avoid a potential public relations fiasco, announced that it would award $ 1 million in grants in the areas of homelessness, mental health and youth culture.) the shiny, fabricated side of glamor and the too tacky, too -a real setback that intrigued Michele, who once hosted a cocktail party at Hollywood Cemetery Forever? On Tuesday night, the vast majority of stars Diana Keaton, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Serena Williams, Angelica Huston, Gwyneth Paltrow, to name a few, were sitting against the storefronts on one side of the street, while other guests were seated on the opposite sidewalk. In between there were four empty sidewalk lanes that had a diminishing effect on everyone. Once the show started I wanted to pull out my opera glasses to see Gwyneth’s classic red velvet Gucci pantsuit, but alas I left them at home with my long gloves and tiara on. .
Photo: Courtesy of Gucci
Considering that Micheles’ clothes played on all the contrasts of the beauties and the damned, it’s fair to assume that he chose Hollywood Boulevard for the same reason. Life is the two sensations, he said at a post-show press conference. He also noted that Gucci does not have its roots in European aristocracy or bourgeois society, as most fashion houses in Paris and Rome do, but rather in the jet set, the cinema and consumers. Americans. Long before Armani conquered Hollywood with their tailored, supple jumpsuits, Gucci’s mesh loafers and taupe logo bags were the thing. And, of course, Tom Ford, who designed the Paltrow suit, in 1996, brought his own cinematic verve and painful lust to Gucci.
Indeed, I felt the Ford years in this collection at times, especially a look that featured beige-pink satin bra cups across the front of a black coat (it fondly reminded me of an early Ford show. 2000s that I hated) and maybe satin suit with square shoulder jackets. For her part, Michele continued to shift the aesthetic from polished glamor to prostitute glamor (conveyed with cowboy hats and three-piece satin suits, minus a shirt) to washed glamor (a golden lace dress instead. beautiful and sad with a drooping red-velvet hem and white faux fur.) The cast also had a world-weary quality, and included singer St. Vincent, in a dramatic black cape and weird cat-eye glasses; artist Miranda July, in foxy garters and a cheerful fruit-trimmed sweater; and former child star Macaulay Culkin, whose outfit, souvenir print shirt, light-colored pants with a beige GG belt, windbreaker seemed almost intentionally drained of its glamor.
Photo: Courtesy of Gucci
While the sheer scale of the boulevard overwhelms the clothes, and although the models are strangely expressionless, almost sad unlike Demna Gvasalias’ red carpet comic book show or Balenciaga in October, I’m sure the brand’s digital geniuses will nevertheless create a wonderful marketing video. . This is the goal of the whole exercise. There were some terrific elements to the show including the many pantsuits, a few of the popping mermaid dresses, the patterned stockings, and the cowboy hats, which I predict will supplant the Gucci caps. But to look for a new slope, a cut or an innovative detail, it is to seek in vain. The brand is the message.
And the point is, it could have been a lot less reductive in his thinking. This is what Gvasalia demonstrated with her artful red carpet show and collaboration with the creators of The simpsons. He also proved it with his couture show in July, which sent couture to a new stratosphere. You can be a lot more thoughtful about a collection and how it intersects with culture (or not), and still tick the brand’s boxes.
How much more electrifying Guccis Love Parade (an echo of the mid-1950s MGM Parade series) would it have been if Michele had skipped the backdrop of the cliché and instead directed his version of a Hollywood musical? It would have been fun and so much more generous in spirit.
Sources
2/ https://www.thecut.com/2021/11/cathy-horyn-fashion-review-gucci-love-parade.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]