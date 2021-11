THR 35 Rising Executives 35 and under – The Hollywood Reporter

Meet Hollywood journalists Next Gen Class of 2021, a group of officers, managers, lawyers and executives taking unprecedented action to adapt to these unprecedented times. Representatives are negotiating massive deals (UTAs Oren Rosenbaum was behind Spotify’s $ 60 million salary for hugely popular podcast Call her daddy) and helping clients navigate new standards (see: Sue Carls at CAA, who helped client Olivia Wilde prepare and sell her second feature film, Don’t worry darling, during the pandemic). And executives like Amazon Studios’ Phoebe Zimmer and Netflix’s Laura Delahaye entertain the streaming masses, while Universals Lexi Barta and Marvels Mary Livanos are at the forefront of bringing audiences back to multiplexes. Some even brag about being honored already, like the recent Emmy winner Ted lasso producer Liza Katzer and Oscar nominee Christina Oh, who was originally the best nominee for 2020 photography To menace. THRThe winners of the 28th Annual Next Gen join a roster of alumni that includes MACROs Charles King, Netflix’s Bela Bajaria and Rideback Director Dan Lin. But in a Hollywood where century-old studios become streamers, agencies become conglomerates, and power lunch has become the Midday Zoom, these stars all 35 and under are blazing their own trail. Profiles written by Clara Chan, Ashley Cullins, Mia Galuppo, Borys Kit, Michael O’Connell, Lacey Rose and Rebecca Sun. A version of this story first appeared in the November 3 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

