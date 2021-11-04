Gucci goes to Hollywood | GQ





The giant 115-look event captured every lifestyle in Los Angeles. Geez, I feel like they captured that vibe, said skateboarder and Southern California resident Nyjah Huston, who wore heels and a floral suit that left his tattooed chest exposed, when I asked if the collection was LA enough. And all the other vibrations too. A majority of those vibes made sure to give a Gucci touch to various Hollywood tropes: from early silent glam films and spaghetti westerns to Los Angeles merchandise tourists could collect at the LAX gift shop. Then there were looks that nodded at the current town uniform: running leggings and sneakers. All of this was made possible by the changing tides in the fashion industry. At least for its biggest players. Gucci is now displayed outside the calendar and throughout the West. A brand as popular and magnetic as Gucci can get away with it. The brand’s show is no longer one of dozens on a fashion week calendar, but a massive event on its own, and one that can use its powerful tractor beam to draw everyone into a city. for just one night. While other brands presented their Spring / Summer 2022 catwalks, Gucci referred to this one exclusively as Love Parade. (In Los Angeles, there’s only one season, anyway.) Those details didn’t matter much to the crowd of people standing just outside the barricaded shows with a mix of young children. in Camp High sweatshirts that had this clearly marked on their calendars and tourists – people who apparently stumbled upon the show and stayed to see what it was about. Only in Hollywood. The show ended with a model trailing behind the crowd, her feathery, glittering train dragging along Hollywood Boulevard. But as Michele clearly knows, the show must go on. The celebrity infested afterparty was just the next block. And as the night wore on, it was clear that Michele had found a natural home for her plus is more aesthetic. While Hollywood Boulevard may be, as Michele writes, a Greek temple, it’s also home to off-brand Spider-Men and poorly dressed tourists. I cannot say that I have ever attended a fashion show that located me near a Walgreens and a Baja Fresh. As the show was coming out, a man just outside the barricade held up a sign advertising $ 5 shirts and hoodies. Don’t pay more! he announced to people who had just been trafficked from Los Angeles to admire dresses and costumes worth a thousand dollars. As Michele well knows, in Hollywood glamor and clinginess are not enemies, they are two sides of the same coin.

