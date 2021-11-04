Gucci takes on Hollywood with star-studded Love Parade





The fashion and film industries are closely linked. From iconic style moments in cult movies to celebrities partying with creators at the Met Gala, the two worlds have been intertwined since their birth. And since Alessandro Michele took over the reins of Gucci in 2015, we’ve seen those ties tighten. With a dedicated audience including Harry Styles and Dakota Johnson, Michele presented us with a modern take on the Italian house, filled with eccentricity and ruffled blouses. Defining the camp, Gucci takes itself seriously in a way that allows for exploration and oversaturated fantasy. We’re all in it, but no one is supposed to laugh. In some ways, Gucci is a straightforward comedy. For the brand’s “Love Parade”, an extension of Gucci’s centennial celebration, Michele set his sights on Hollywood, making the Walk of Fame his catwalk. According to the creator’s press release, his mother worked in film, setting the stage for a long-standing affinity for old-fashioned glamor. Michele became poetic about the fleeting power that Hollywood and its entities have over us, stating in the show’s notes: This boulevard of stars perfectly supports my uncontrolled love for the classical world. Hollywood is, after all, a Greek temple populated by pagan deities. Here, actors and actresses are recognized as heroes of the myth: hybrid creatures with the power to hold both divine transcendence and mortal existence, both imaginary and real. They are the idols of a new contemporary cosmogony, embodying a persistence of the sacred. Aphrodite, Theseus, Pandora and Medusa still live in Hollywood Olympus. Out of reach, and yet so human. Jodie Turner Smith. Courtesy of Gucci Macaulay Culkin. Courtesy of Gucci Phoebe Bridgers. Courtesy of Gucci Hollywood’s multi-faceted stereotypes were all represented through the avant-garde farce of Gucci. His lens translated cowboy hats as a nod to Western spaghetti. A golden snake is perfect for Elizabeth Taylor’s Cleopatra. Veronica Lake’s boudoir dresses took the form of airy feathered gowns that we suspect are destined for Dakota Johnson’s next round of the red carpet (who was in attendance, chatting with Gwyneth Paltrow). The track was not only influenced by the Hollywood elite, but loaded with them. Macaulay Culkin played the role of a sequined Hunter S. Thompson in a Hawaiian shirt, alongside the usual Gucci clan: Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeremy Pope, Steve Lacy, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers and many more. others marched. . Set under palm trees and flashing lights, the show’s loud spectacle was about as trendy with a capital F as it gets, proving once again that the industry is rapidly moving away from its New York City capital. It’s show business, baby. Justine Carréon

