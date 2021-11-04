Finch Review: Three for the road





The science is sparse, but the sentiment is several inches thick in Finch, a post-apocalyptic road movie in which Tom Hanks spends nearly two hours searching for a plot. Help is a darling pooch (played by rescue dog Seamus, in his first acting role) and two metallic companions, Dewey and Jeff (the second voiced and played by Caleb Landry Jones). Its 15 years in the future and a decade since a solar flare turned the Earth into a bowl of irradiated dust and the ozone layer into Swiss lace. Finch Weinberg (Hanks), a former robotics engineer from St. Louis who turned his old workplace into a survival bunker, crouches in an underground lab. By day, Finch braves the scorching heat and the occasional corpses to search for supplies, locked in a self-made protective suit and accompanied by Dewey (actually a modified lunar rover). In the evenings, he works on Jeff, the android he builds to care for the dog when he himself is gone. A painful cough and a bleeding nose tell us that this day may not be so far away; on the plus side, they also signal the improbability of a sequel.

The onset of a super storm that, with biblical specificity, is expected to last 40 days, forces Finch and his friends to board a solar-powered motorhome, bound for San Francisco. The long journey will allow Jeff to learn more about trust, responsibility, and human beings, especially the villainous genre that the movie teases and Finch seems to believe are lurking everywhere. If he’s right, then they know better how to hide than he.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik and written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, Finch is an easy father-son metaphor whose apocalyptic setting is wrapped in mellow comedy and upbeat music. Hanks is as accessible as ever, and cinematographer Jo Willems, who shoots primarily in New Mexico, surrounds him with a believably barren dune landscape. But the action, such as it is, is sclerotic and Finch a number whose previous life, aside from a brief flashback on his acquisition of the dog, remains almost entirely enveloped. Unlike Francis Lawrence’s far superior The Last Man and His Hound thriller I Am Legend (2007), Finch is sweet, yet disappointing, uneventful. I wish I had done more with the time I had, Finch cries at one point. I wouldn’t be surprised if the filmmakers thought the exact same thing. Bullfinch

Rated PG-13 for radiation in the air and lumps in the throat. Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes. Watch on Apple TV +.

