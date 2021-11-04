Brooklyn’s Feirstein School Helps Boost Diversity in Hollywood





NEW YORK – The move towards greater diversity in Hollywood is gaining tremendous momentum in Brooklyn at the film school located in a working film studio. The Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema is part of Brooklyn College and has attracted a diverse group of students. This is a truly unique place located in Steiner Studios where working professionals train the next generation of filmmakers using state of the art equipment. “Our environment is the environment for professional cinema,” said executive director Richard Gladstein during a walk around campus. One student called it “invaluable”. Gladstein discovered Quentin Tarantino working in a video store and produced his first film, “Reservoir Dogs”. They often worked together over the decades that followed. “I love new talent. I love new voices,” Gladstein explained. “I think it’s really important to have someone of that stature who believes in us,” said graduate student Jose Jesus Valdez. “On top of that,” added Sheherzad Raza Preisler, “it’s also great to be with a lot of fellow New York natives.” They are representative of a student body that another student, Neha Gautam, called “very diverse. They are mostly students of color.” Gautam grew up in Woodside, Queens, and like many in Feirstein, she was the first in her family to go to college. Valdez said it was “an environment where everyone can thrive and shine a light on their own stories.” The students make thesis films that serve as business cards for an industry that remains very competitive. The instructors are working professionals. “The quality of the teaching is really professional,” said Gautam, standing near the school’s giant green screen where the special effects are created. His teachers have become “great mentors, and they will be honest with you.” Add in the fact that tuition is a third the cost of other film schools and you can see why the students are so enthusiastic. “The support you get in and out of class makes the tuition worth it,” Valdez said. The Feirstein School is only half a dozen years old and executive director Richard Gladstein has big plans for the place. The two-time Oscar nominee has previously invited Ethan Hawke, director Steven Soderburgh and others to help students with their films. READ ALSO | Bonita Hamilton and the return of the “Lion King” from Broadway ———-

* Receive news from eyewitnesses

* More news in New York

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for the latest news alerts

* Follow us on youtube

Submit a topical tip

Copyright 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/feirstein-school-film-brooklyn-college-hollywood/11194704/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos