Dwayne Johnson, Travis Scott and Jennifer Lopez Make Hollywood Journalists Famous Entrepreneurs of 2021





Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and rapper Travis Scott are among the 10 celebrities who made Hollywood journalistinaugural list of entrepreneurs. We live in the day and age or celebrities are more than just artists and have started to expand their portfolios to include businesses and corporations. Brand strategists say celebrity product launches are the new rave in Hollywood after a year the pandemic has put everyone’s payroll on hold. It has exploded, said Toby Borg, CAA’s head of global client strategy. With the pandemic, people were at home with time to explore their passions. The pandemic has definitely accelerated a trend that we are already seeing. As well as being the highest paid actor of the past two years, The Rock is also rented for its business investments and launches. His 2019 investment in the Voss water company was just a prerequisite for Johnson’s expansion into the beverage business. It came after the launch of its Teremana tequila which moved 1.4 million cases in its first 16 months, The company of spirits reports. The “Jumanji” star kicked off 2021 by starting his own sports drink company VOA. Hydration has always been a priority for me, Johnson said. It dates back to my teenage years, just dipping my toes into health and fitness. [Since then,] I have always been very picky about what I eat, especially with drinks. Jennifer Lopez’s new skincare line and her DSW shoe collection helped her make the list. As a leading international superstar, J. Lo is able to transparently promote his shoes on red carpets and public appearances and showcase his skincare and beauty products on social media and in interviews. “Over the past few years, I have become an owner, investor and, in the case of JLo Beauty, founder,” said J. Lo. “I want to align myself with brands that feel authentic to my values ​​and that are inclusive, innovative and forward-thinking, with the aim of helping them have a greater impact on society. The story continues Travis Scott is one of the few rappers on the scene to break out of the typical hip-hop character and develop his notoriety as a businessman from the start. Its spiked seltzer drink, Cacti, dominates the beverage scene and performs well with younger consumers. The drink sold out within the first 12 hours online and in stores within 24 hours. In the first week of launch, Cacti recorded the highest sales rate in company history for a mixed pack. Outside of his successful beverage business, Travis has raised millions of dollars through successful brand partnerships with giants like McDonalds, Dior, Nike, and PlayStation. Its Astroworld festival continues to gain popularity on the festival scene. He hosts it in his hometown of Houston and this year’s headliners include Earth, Air and Fire; Taming the Impala; Bad rabbit; SZA; Roddy Ricch; and Master P.

