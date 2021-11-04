Former radio host investigated after claiming she entered Buffalo Bills game with fake vaccine card





A former radio host from upstate New York is under investigation after claiming she walked into a Buffalo Bills game with a fake Covid vaccination card. WIVB reports that Kimberly Ray, who was fired from a Rochester radio station last year for racist comments on the air, said on Twitter that she attended the Sundays Bills game against the Miami Dolphins. It was the Bills’ first game requiring all fans aged 12 and over to provide full proof of vaccination to enter Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Here we are. Didn’t even look at my fake card lol, she tweeted, sharing a photo of herself in the stands. Let’s be clear. Asking to see your ID is against anything American. I had to show a fake ID today. Did I feel bad about it. Not at all. This is the America they want us to accept. Just say no, she added in another tweet. Asking to see your ID is against anything American. WIVB pointed out that many US businesses and transactions require identification, such as when purchasing alcohol or tobacco. Ray has since has deactivated his Twitter account, but a TikTok video with screenshots of his tweets has been viewed over 1.2 million times and liked 160,000 times since Sunday. Buffalo News reports that Erie County Director Mark Poloncarz confirmed on Wednesday that the state Department of Health is investigating the incident. The New York State Department of Health takes fraud in the Covid-19 vaccination program very seriously and, through its Immunization Complaints Investigation Team, will continue to work with law enforcement to crack down on false immunization documents. We are aware of this publication and cannot comment on an open investigation, the New York State Department of Health said in a statement. New Yorkers can report vaccine fraud by calling 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) or by emailing [email protected] Poloncarz had previously threatened Bills fans with felony charges if they presented a fake vaccination card. WIVB reports that distorting the official seal of a US agency, like the CDC, with a fake vaccine card would violate federal law with sentences of up to five years in prison or a fine of $ 5,000. CNY man arrested after employer denounced him for fake Covid-19 vaccine card, soldiers say

AntiVaxMomma accused of selling fake Covid-19 vaccine cards in New York State The Erie County Health Department said it turned down 258 ticket holders on Sunday for lack of proof of proper vaccination, but reported no incidents of fraud. Ray, whose wife name is Goodman, and his Kimberly & Beck co-host Barry Beck were fired from iHeartMedia Radio 95.1 (WAIO-FM) radio station in Rochester last year after referring repeatedly on the air N word while discussing Black Lives Matter and Rochester protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd. Okay, let me ask you a question. Were they acting like N-word-ish? she said referring to a video of a local couple who appeared to be attacked by a group of looters. She did not use the explicit racial insult, but also asked if the attackers were acting in terms of words. If you look like a thug and act like a thug, and you’ve got three to one beating up a white woman with a two-by-four, by God you’re a thug, Beck said. The couple were previously fired from another Rochester radio station in 2014 after making hateful comments about transgender people, and sued in 2015 by a man they accused of being a drug dealer on a show.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2021/11/ex-radio-host-under-investigation-after-claiming-she-entered-buffalo-bills-game-with-fake-vaccine-card.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos