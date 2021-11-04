Dexter and the shows that wouldn’t die

The first thing to die in Dexter: New Blood is irony. The murder weapon is the subtitle.

Oh, there’s blood, okay. That’s what the Showtimes just series-killer franchise promised from 2006 to 2013, and we’re getting it in the very first episode of this revival, in snow-stained buckets. What we don’t get, in the competent but redundant four episodes screened for critics, is novelty: every hint of a new creative impulse in a series that had run out years before it left the air. .

Then again, in New Blood, as in so many ubiquitous TV alarm clocks, novelty isn’t really the issue. The goal is to give people more of what they already expect, removing the electroshock paddles and reviving any property with a following.

You would have thought that interest in a return of Dexter would have been stifled by the (supposed) finale of the series, a Hall of Fame contestant of TV deception. Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), whose adoptive father taught him to channel his bloodlust to kill only the deserving, appeared to end his story by piloting a boat in a hurricane off Miami, to join his sister murdered, Debra (Jennifer Carpenter), in death. That is, until the final scene upsets the closure and the aftermath, revealing our killer alive and working in a lumber yard.