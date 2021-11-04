Kumail Nanjiani kisses a superhero who loves being one

Kumail Nanjianihis childhood favorite movie was 1978’s Superman and he also lived during thebatman movies, although they sometimes take them a little too seriously.

I remember when they threw Robin out being so, so jealous it wasn’t me. I was not an actor, I was a child and I was still very pissed off at Chris O’Donnell, said Nanjiani, 43.

So in fact being a superhero as a director Chlo zhaos Eternals was something Nanjiani got completely into, from the gym to building muscle to watching a lot of Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, and even Errol Flynn in order to capture the vibe of a movie icon. Nanjianis Kingo, who emits cosmic energy from his hands, is fun among a group of cosmic immortals who have protected humanity for several thousand years until they parted ways. Nowadays, when an existential threat brings the Eternals together after centuries of separation, Kingo has become the biggest movie star in Bollywood and has been for a good century.

We’ve seen a lot of superheroes where their superpowers are a source of stress. Spider-Man, in some ways, his superpowers ruined his life. He just wants to be a normal kid, says Nanjiani. But the essence of Kingo for him has always been joy: he loves his powers. He likes to fight. I wanted to see a superhero that really looks like, man, that’s pretty awesome.

The Pakistani American actor, known for his roles in The Big Sick and HBOs Silicon Valley, co-starring with Ewan McGregor in the upcoming Disney + Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobiand in January, he begins filming the limited series Hulu Immigrant in which he plays the founder of the Chippendales dance troupe. (He’s not necessarily a guy you’d see wearing just a bow tie and no shirt, Nanjiani tongue-in-cheek.)

Nanjiani talks with USA TODAY about her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Eternals, her Bollywood routines, and her departure to the Star Wars galaxy:

Question: What aspect of Kingos’ character did you immediately connect with?

Kumail Nanjiani: The first time you actually meet him he does this Bollywood dance streak. When he sees his family (the Eternals), his reaction is the least complicated of all: Oh my God, my family is here! He’s excited that there is a mission. He misses his missions.

Q: Was it a joy or a chore to learn all the Bollywood moves?

Nanjiani: It starts off as a chore, but it ends in joy because I grew up watching Bollywood movies, until the late 1990s when I moved to the United States I almost saw all Bollywood movies. I know these dance sequences. And I was like, Wow, these people are really good at dancing. I’m not that good at dancing. I have to learn. I have the impression that American audiences think of these Bollywood dance sequences in an ironic way; they see them as kitsch. For me, it has never been that.

Q: You mentioned your intense physical transformation for the role. Knowing what you know now, would you approach it differently?

Nanjiani: No, I wouldn’t have done anything differently. I love playing this character. He’s always been a collection of opposites: he’s sincere and sarcastic, he’s selfless and very involved, he’s arrogant but completely open. So it’s like a mixture of these different weird things, but because neither of us is one thing, we feel like different people at different times in our lives and at different times of the day. I really wanted to capture that.

Q: Are you tracking the weights in case they give the green light to a sequel soon?

Nanjiani: I don’t know if Kingo will be in the sequel or not yet. Look, the workout stuff is becoming part of my routine and I take it away a lot. My anxiety is lower so I continue for that reason.

Q: Kingo, who has been around for thousands of years, mentions that he knew Thor when the God of Thunder was a youngster. Which MCU character would Kingo be best friend with?

Nanjiani: I think it would be Iron Man. They are both arrogant, they are both rich, they both love luxury, expensive clothes, nice cars. And certainly, Robert Downey Jr.’s performance as Iron Man was a big benchmark for me when working with Chloe. Iron Man occupied a very specific space in the MCU. He left. Maybe Kingo can be his own version of that kind of character.

Q: Which MCU character would you be best friend with?

Nanjiani: That’s a very good question. (Laughs) I was going to say Thor but I don’t think Thor would be my best friend. Who is the most rooted? Hawkeye seems to have a good head on his shoulders. Bruce Banner! That’s it. I think we would get along really, really well.

Q: What was your Obi-Wan experience like?

Nanjiani: It was absolutely amazing. When you are on the set you have to forget yourself that you are in Star Wars which is very difficult to do because it really looks like you are in Star Wars. I am dressed like in Star Wars. The guy I’m talking to looks a lot like Obi-Wan Kenobi. It was my first job outside of my 40s: I got the shot, went straight to bed and honestly had the best three months.

Q: Getting out of the house and back to work, and this is for Star Wars, that sounds pretty cool.

Nanjiani: I know! And then I finally went to Disney World where I saw the Star Wars Land and I was like, you know, I feel like I’m at work right now.