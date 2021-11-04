SASA Bollywood Night brings the community together with anecdotes





The University of Marylands South Asian Student Association hosted the Bollywood Night on Tuesday with trivia, merchandise prizes and a free pizza on Tuesday. The event, and others like it across the country, was a collaboration between the North American Association of Indian Students and ZEE5, a streaming platform for Bollywood titles. Sudhanshu Kaushik, executive director and founder of NAAIS, led the group of about 150 participants in the atrium of the Stamp Student Union. He introduced the organization and representation of American Indians before moving on to Bollywood trivia. We want to give them that aspect of fun, so that they don’t get bored, Kaushik said. But also to leave them well connected within the community and in the United States. The collaboration between NAAIS and ZEE5, Kaushik said, will involve more than 175 universities to make sure people are aware of their work and know they have resources available to them. [Metaverse is coming, and its straight out of a sci-fi novel] Archana Swaminathan, second year information science student, SASA executive vice president at that university, was instrumental in organizing the event. It was great to see everyone come together and somehow share this culture that we have, said Swaminathan. She said that as a Bollywood fan it was exciting to bring people together around this cultural touchstone. I made so many new friends today, just based in Bollywood, Swaminathan said. Which shows how much of an impact this has. One of the enthusiastic quiz participants, Senior England Major Dhvani Patel, signed up for NAAIS during the event, hoping to network with members in Washington, DC and Maryland. It is important that organizations like the NAAIS are present so that South Asian students in general can feel welcome and included in their university culture, Patel said. [Emily Ratajkowski pens memoir My Body on the commodification of womens bodies] She was happy to see an event celebrating Bollywood and South Asian culture on campus. The whole time, I was just thinking, Wow, my parents would really like to see that, Patel said. I go to a school where their values ​​and the things they taught me are also reciprocated. Patel was the first student to answer a question in the song guessing category. She jumped out of her seat to sing Alka Yagnik’s Tip Tip Barsa Paani and Udit Narayan. The NAAIS, at the height of the pandemic, raised more than $ 175,000 to provide food, rent and legal assistance to Indian students, according to Kaushik. He said they were working closely with local student groups to build community during the isolation. Future SASA events will be posted on their Instagram.

