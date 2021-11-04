Bollywood Blockbuster Sooryavanshi Sets 1,300 Widescreen, Release in 66 Countries (EXCLUSIVE)





Bollywood blockbuster Sooryavanshi will receive a wide international broadcast on 1,300 screens and 66 countries on November 5, during the Diwali holiday. This is the widest international distribution for an Indian film this holiday season, 1,193 screen outputs for Annaatthe, with Indian superstar Rajinikanth. More Variety The Hindi-language film, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, was due out in March 2020, but has been delayed due to COVID-19. The release was then postponed a few times, the producer Reliance Entertainment clinging firmly to a theatrical release. Therefore, the film is eagerly awaited. Sooryavanshi is a continuation of Shettys Cop Universe, which started with Singham (2011), the remake of Singam in Tamil (2010), followed by Singham Returns (2014) and Simmba (2018). In North America, Sooryavanshi will be released on 520 screens in 490 locations. It will be shown on 137 screens in the United Arab Emirates and 107 screens in Australia. It will be released at 158 ​​sites across Europe, including 29 screens in France, 36 screens in Germany, 20 screens in Spain and 19 screens in Italy. Israel, Japan, Chile, Egypt, Iraq and Djibouti are among the new non-traditional countries for Bollywood products where the film will be released day and date. Rohit Shetty said: I have waited a long time to release Sooryavanshi to the big screen and it is encouraging to get such a large release across the world. I hope and pray that audiences will enjoy watching it in theaters with their family and friends this holiday season. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The story continues The best of variety Sign up for Variety Bulletin. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

