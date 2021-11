Bollywood Songs That Must Be On Your Deepavali Party Playlist

Bollywood is a part of every celebration in India and Diwali is no exception. Bollywood films have brought the festive vibes of Diwali to the screen with several hit songs and movies over the past few years. As we prepare to get into the festive mood for the Festival of Lights, we take a look at some of the popular Diwali songs from the Bollywood movies. Here is your playlist for the Diwali night: DEEP DIWALI KE JHUTHE If you want to listen to something vintage, try Deep Diwali Ke Jhute from the 1973 movie Jugnu. The song is featured on Dharmendra and a group of kids celebrating Diwali. Kishore Kumar’s melodious voice is just the icing on the cake. GOOD DIWALI Vivek Oberoi and Ayesha Takia starring in the 2005 Home Delivery release – Aapke Ghar Tak may not have left a lasting impression on audiences, but her song Happy Diwali has become part of the festival celebration. The video was photographed of a group of children singing the song in the choir and the teacher motivated them during the performance on the school’s music day. KABHIE KHUSHI KABHIE GHAM Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham’s title song shows Shah Rukh Khans returning to his home for a celebration. His on-screen mother, sure of her son’s arrival, was ready with Aarti thali to welcome her beloved son home. The song is sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and truly symbolizes the feeling of unity and family bond that is at the heart of the celebration of Diwali. DIPAAWALI MANAAI SUHAANI This song from the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba is sung by legendary singer Asha Bhosle and features Sudhir Dalvi as Shirdi Ke Sai Baba. Dipaawali Manaai Suhaani was not only a celebration, but also sang the praises of Shridi Sai Baba. AAYI HAI DIWALI, SUNO JI GHARWALI This piece from the 2001 comedy-drama Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya gives a complete family feel. Sung by Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Shaan, Alka Yagnik, Sneha Pant and Ketki Dave, this song from Diwali features the entire cast of the film. Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Chandrachur Singh, Isha Koppikar, Ketki Dave and Vinay Anand are dressed in party clothes and dancing with all their hearts.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afhYAOxxOWg Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

