Looking forward to the essence of conviviality this Diwali: Vicky Kaushal | Bollywood





This Diwali is quite special for actor Vicky Kaushal, as his recent outing Sardar Udham has won him high praise. The actor says he’s ready to enjoy the festival with renewed fervor. Last year we celebrated Diwali with video calls. Fortunately, this year we were heading towards a way of life, where things are moving towards normality, which [in turn] makes me even more excited about festivals. We all look forward to the essence of oneness once again this Diwali, says Kaushal. Ask him what his plans are for today and the actor enthusiastically reveals that I took the time yesterday and today to be with my family and friends. It’s great to go back to the good old days and celebrate something together, under the same roof. The festival of lights also brings nostalgia for Kaushal. Thinking back to the good old days, the 33-year-old says: When I was a child, I lived in a predominantly Maharashtrian society. We would start celebrating Diwali early in the morning … we would dress in new clothes and be part of ghar ki puja. After that, we would go to visit our friends’ homes. But the only thing that has remained constant is the happiness in the air and the exchange of love and light. Vicky Kaushal is thrilled to celebrate Diwali with her loved ones again under one roof (Photo: Satish Bate / HTCity; courtesy of location: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu) The actor is happy that Diwali came ahead for him this year, thanks to the success of his latest release, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Kaushal feels that the response he received for his performance is a great validation. He elaborates, It gives you a lot of confidence when you work in a movie and give it your all and then he’s loved by the audience. The affection that comes our way is incredible. The public have made it their own and are now wearing it and recommending it to their friends. It motivated me to continue to surpass myself. It encouraged me to keep looking for honest stories and working with great filmmakers. Sardar Udham has been selected for the 94th Academy Awards. However, he did not make the final cut. Ask him if this upset him and Kaushal shrugs, not at all! There is a committee full of film experts from across the country and they know their stuff well. They saw the films they had shortlisted and they went with what they thought was the best film to represent India on the world map. We must move forward and respect their decision. Looking at the silver lining, Kaushal remarks, we must now collectively support Koozhangal who will represent India at the Oscars. Heard it was a mind blowing movie. As long as there’s one Indian film that leaves a mark and gets us recognized on the global platform, that’s all that matters.

