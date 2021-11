New ‘Eternals’ Bollywood’ music video disappoints Indian fans for stereotypical content

Before the release of Eternals On Friday, November 5, the directors had a surprise in store for fans who were impatiently waiting to see the film. Marvel Studios India took to Instagram and shared a new video from the film which showed actor Kumail Nanjilani dancing like a Bollywood star in a huge movie set with an actress. In the clip, he is seen wearing a blue sherwani while his co-actress is seen in a pink outfit trying to match his footsteps. The two are seen dancing to a catchy, rhythmic track with English lyrics. The official studios page shared the photo and wrote, Bollywood | Marvel Studios Eternals. Were now in Phase 4, Kingo Cinematic Universe # KCURee Marvel Studios’ # Eternalsonly IN CINEMAS on November 5th! Book your tickets now – Link in the bio. Here’s why Indian fans are upset with a new video from Eternals? However, from the comment sections, it appears a large chunk of fans clearly weren’t impressed with the video. They were unhappy with the comparison made in the clip. One of the users wrote that watching a Bollywood song in English is like watching a movie dubbed in Hindi. Another user wrote, This Diwali is going to be awesome, while a third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, Krrish, Shaktiman ko bhi invitation mila hoga frr why marvel ?. Another discouraged fan wrote, Sach me Bollywood ko isse zayada kisine bhii cringe me nehi dikhaya way. In the scene, Kingo of Kumail plays Ikarus in a Hindi movie called Dastan-e-Ikarus. However, the real Ikarus, played by Richard Madden, comes to visit him and asks him to join the rest of the Eternals again in their fight against the Deviants. The clip also features Indian actor Harish Patel, who plays Kingo’s assistant Karun. He has, however, known Kingo’s superhero secret for 50 years. All set to hit theaters on November 5, 2021, Eternals will be released worldwide in countries like India, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, United States, Indonesia and others. Apart from that, the film has already been released in countries like the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Singapore on November 4, 2021. With actors like Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff and others, Eternals is a multi-star film based on superheroes who come together to defend the world’s greatest threat, The Deviants. The film premiered in Los Angeles on October 18, 2021 and is set to hit theaters worldwide. IMAGE: Instagram / Marvel_India

