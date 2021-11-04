From Priyanka Chopra to Manish Malhotra, How Bollywood Stars Celebrate Diwali





After relatively gloomy celebrations last year, Diwali festivities are back in full force in 2021. While some Covid-19 regulations are in place in India, many stars have chosen to spend the Festival of Lights with meetings of intimate family, sweets, warm prayers and wishes. to their fans. Here’s a look at some of the sparkling starry celebrations. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Chopra Jonas sparkled in an Arpita Mehta lehenga. The star, who is currently in Los Angeles, shared her Diwali look with a message wishing everyone love, light and happiness. Manish malhotra Manish Malhotra celebrates Diwali at home with young Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan, left, Janhvi, right, and Khushi Kapoor. Photo: @ manishmalhotra05 The famous fashion designer hosted an intimate Diwali dinner on Tuesday at his residence. On the guest list for this low-key event were veteran actor Rekha, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and his sister Khushi, with the ladies dressing impeccably in white. Soha Ali Khan The actress shared an intimate photo of the family with husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya praying. May love and light illuminate every dark corner of your home, she wrote. A few days before Diwali, Soha shared another photo of her daughter and a rangoli pattern. Kareena Kapoor Khan The Bollywood A-lister didn’t specifically mention Diwali, but she did share an intimate snap of her youngest child Jeh. Love and light, she captioned the post. Shilpa shetty Shetty, who celebrates Diwali at home, shared a gorgeous photo of herself holding a lamp, dressed in pink. Proving that she loves Diwali candy as much as we do, she also shared a few Instastories explaining different homemade treats. Ekta Kapoor Ekta Kapoor poses with actress Krystle D’souza during her Diwali party. Instagram / @ektarkapoor The Indian producer upped the glam quotient with a star-studded Diwali party. The event was packed with TV personalities such as Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Krystle DSouza and Hina Khan. Mouni Roy, who is often in Dubai, was also present at the event, as was Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Amitabh Bachchan The Bollywood hunk must have been feeling quite nostalgic as he posted an old photo of himself and his wife Jaya Bachchan lighting up crackers. He also tweeted a photo of the whole family including Aishwarya, Abhishek and his granddaughter Aaradhya praying. Ramesh Taurani The producer also hosted a star-studded Diwali party at his Mumbai residence. The guest list included celebrities such as Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Aayush Sharma, Ekta Kapoor and more. While Khan and Deol remained casual in simple black ensembles, most of the others wore intricate traditional clothing. Read more Must-See Diwali Shows, Attractions & Food at Expo 2020 Dubai Updated: November 4, 2021, 2:04 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2021/11/04/from-priyanka-chopra-to-manish-malhotra-how-bollywood-stars-rang-in-diwali/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos