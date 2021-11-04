Will Smith says he fell in love with Stockard Channing during his first marriage





Will smith shares difficult life lessons in his new memories, Will, out next week, including how he fell in love with his co-star Stockard Channing at the worst possible time. The actor explains in the book that he had just welcomed his first child, Trey, with his then wife Sheree zampino when he was cast in the 1993 film Six DEGREES OF SEPARATION. During the filming of the film, Smith realized that he was falling in love with his co-star Channing, even though they kept their relationship strictly professional. Sheree and I were in the first months of our marriage with a brand new baby and for Sheree, I can imagine that this experience was unsettling to say the least, Smith writes in an excerpt obtained exclusively by People. Shed married a guy named Will Smith and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier, referring to his character in the movie. And to make matters worse, during the filming, I fell in love with Stockard Channing, he continued. After the movie ended, Sheree, Trey, and I returned to LA. Our marriage began with difficulty. I found myself desperate to see and talk to Stockard. This is not the first time that Smith has revealed his infatuation with the actress. In a 2015 interview with Squire, Smith brought up his crush during a conversation about the dangers of methodical play. With Six DEGREES OF SEPARATION, I got a taste of the dangers of going too far for a character, he said. My character was in love with the character of Stockard Channings. And I fell in love with Stockard Channing. So the movie was over and I went home, and I was dying to see Stockard. I was like, Oh no! What did I do? This was my last experience with the acting method, where you reprogram your mind. You are actually playing with your psychology. You teach yourself to like things and not to like things. Asked about the story at an event a few weeks later, Channing said Sixth pageat the time she was very flattered. It’s a wonderful thing … I loved him from the first time I laid eyes on him because I thought he was so adorable. I felt very protective of him because it was his first big job. It’s amazing for me to hear that he felt that way, I’m thrilled. More great stories from Vanity Show Inside the sudden disappearance of the most wanted man in the art world

