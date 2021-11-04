Eternals Review: When Super Franchises roam the Earth!





Throughout Eternals the last but certainly not the last! from Marvel Studios, you can see director Chlo Zhao fighting to reduce this show of industrial strength to human size. His efforts are especially evident in the sincerity of the performances and in the sincere moments that punctuate the film, creating bites of warming light. But it’s a titanic fight. And as Zhao continues to lubricate the machines with feelings and tears, his efforts seem to mirror the battle his likable superheroes wage against a force seeking to completely control their destiny. Created by comic book seer Jack Kirby, the Eternals first appeared on the page in 1976 (When the Gods Walk the Earth!) And have been resurrected several times since. With Marvel ending the Avengers movie cycle (for now), it was obvious it would dust off another group of potential super-franchisors. To that end, Marvel brought in Zhao (Nomadland) to start the engine with a cast from the entertainment world. Angelina Jolie is there, with sad hair and glamorous makeup, as are Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, a must-have Brian Tyree Henry and two rosy idols from HBO’s Game of Thrones. Among Kirby’s lesser-known creations, the Eternals are divine humanoids mostly borrowed from Greek mythology but with bizarre spellings: Thena, Ikaris, Sersi and so on. They have an elaborate history and a charge to safeguard humanity. (Judging by the miserable shape that we and the planet are in, they haven’t done a very good job.) As one character in the movie explains, they interfere with human conflict when necessary, a role reminiscent of that of United Nations peacekeepers. But as humanity continues to be attacked by surly enemies called Deviants, the Eternals continue to enter the fray, an interventionist habit that more strongly suggests that of the United States. Written by Zhao along with several others, Eternals visually and narratively follows Marvel’s house style. It’s busy, borderline coagulated, and in turn works as a war movie, romance, family comedy, and family drama. Its best rated, however, as a movie to reunite the group: a group of old playmates warily reunite, eager to make music again or, in this case, kick some cosmic butt. Sadly, the film spends an inordinate amount of its two and a half hours revisiting the group’s biggest hits, while the Eternals explain a lot. Flashbacks interrupt the momentum Zhao created, while the yammer only further muddies an already convoluted story.

