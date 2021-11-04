Guy Fieri surprises Kristen Stewart and responds to her marriage proposal





The 31-year-old actor looked absolutely delighted with what he had to say, but Hoda Kotb wanted to make sure Stewart wasn’t kidding by asking him to do it in the first place. She therefore asked if the initial request was real. “Absoutely!” Stewart fired back with a huge smile. “Do you know where he lives? What is his address ? Does he live in LA? We should talk about it. Shortly after the interview ended, Fieri responded to the moment on Twitter. “Oh, this offer is legitimate! He wrote, with the crying and laughing emoji. The buzz around hiring the TV chef and donkey sauce enthusiast started when Stern asked Stewart who she and Meyer would like to do the honors at their wedding. Either weren’t going to have anyone, were just going to do it ourselves and just had no one official, she told the SiriusXM host. Or … we’ve heard that Food Network’s Guy Fieri officiates a lot of same-sex marriages. She added that the idea of ​​this man, this sweet, sweet point-headed man coming to our wedding and offering him, makes me laugh so much. Related: Stewart also revealed that while the good news is fresh for the public, the engagement happened some time ago. “The funny thing is that even Dylan’s dad emailed us congratulating us,” she said. “Hes like, girls, I’m so happy for you. I’m like, ‘You were at the engagement party months ago!’ “ Related Stewart and Meyer have yet to reveal, with or without Fieris’ help, when they plan to take their vows, but there’s reason to believe they won’t have a long engagement. Kristen Stewart opened up about her engagement during a visit Thursday to TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY Back in 2019, in another conversation with Stern, the Twilight Saga star spoke about their romance and a possible future proposal. I want to be kind of reasonable about it, but I think the good things come quickly, she said.

