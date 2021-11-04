When you can watch Frosty, Rudolph, and other holiday specials on CBS and ABC





ABC and CBS have unveiled their holiday programming schedules which include everything from classics with Frosty, Rudolph and Santa Claus to music specials, original movies and New Year’s Eve celebrations. Important things first: Rudolph the red nosed reindeer, airs 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, November 22 on CBS.

Frosty the snowman, will air from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Frosty Returns from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 26 on CBS.

Santa Claus is coming to town, 8 p.m. Friday, November 26 and 8 p.m. December 23 on ABC. No cable? No problem. DIRECT CBS on Paramount + (free try), fuboTV (free trial) and HuluTV (free trial) and ABC on fuboTV and HuluTV Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer will air 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, November 22 on CBS. Here is a list of vacation shows on each network. SCS Adele One Night Only 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Sunday November 14

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, November 22

The Thanksgiving Parade, 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, November 25

Frosty the Snowman, 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Frosty Returns, 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 26

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire, 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe, 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 27

The Story of Santa Claus, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, November 27

One last time: an evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 28

Home for the Holidays at The Grove, 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, December 5, featuring foster family adoption shops

A Christmas proposition, original film, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, December 12

Christmas Takes Flight, original film, 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday December 19

The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22. The honored people are Justino Daz, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler and Joni Mitchell.

A Holly Dolly Christmas, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 24.

Kenny Rogers: All in For the Gambler, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, December 24.

Live New Years Eve: Nashvilles Big Bash, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, December 31. ABC The Great Christmas Light Fight, will air Sunday afternoons, starting Sunday, November 28, on ABC. The Magic Maker, 8 p.m. Thursday, November 25

Santa Claus arrives in town at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 26 and at 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 23

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magic Holiday Celebration, Sunday, November 28 at 7 p.m.

The great fight of the Christmas lights, Sundays at 9 p.m., from Sunday, November 28

CMA Country Christmas, 8 p.m. Monday, November 29

A Very Boy Band Holiday, at 8 p.m. on Monday, December 6 and at 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 23

The Sound of Music, 7 p.m. Sunday, December 19

Shrek the Halls, 8:30 p.m. Friday, December 24

Disney Magical Christmas Day Parade, 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 25

The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen, Monday, December 27 at 8 p.m.

Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest, 8 p.m. Friday, December 31 CBS will present “Adele One Night Only,” a new prime-time special once again welcoming the superstar with an extraordinary concert that includes the first opportunity to hear her first new material in six years. The two-hour event will air from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 14.Simon emmett DIRECT: CBS on Paramount + (free try), fuboTV (free trial) and HuluTV (free trial) and ABC on fuboTV and HuluTV Charlie Brown’s holiday animated shows can only be seen on the Apple + streaming service. But, they will be available for free on PBS stations. Locally, you can watch Charlie Brown and the gang on WITF: At Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 21

A Charlie Brown Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, December 19 And don’t forget that the Hallmark Channel countdown to Christmas and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Miracles of Christmas is underway. Lifetime will launch its new holiday movies on November 12.

