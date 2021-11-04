T-Mobile offers customers a mountain of entertainment with one year of Paramount + free! | Business

BELLEVUE, Washington – (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 4, 2021–

T-Mobile + Paramount + = Streaming Nirvana. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that non-carrier customers on every postpaid customer plan can get a full year of Paramount + Essential on us! And unlike carriers, when T-Mobile says “everyone,” there are no secret traps or upgrades needed. New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint wireless and home Internet customers postpaid on ANY consumer plan can get a full 12 months of Paramount + Essential on us, just for being a member of the Un-carrier, at from Tuesday 9 November. And both new and current Paramount + subscribers can join in on the action.

At T-Mobile, EVERYBODY means EVERYBODY. And now, each of our postpaid consumers can get a mountain of awesome entertainment with Paramount + Essential on us for a full year. That’s right whether you have a consumer or home internet plan and have a new Magenta MAX plan or a plan from 10 years ago, said Jon Freier, president, Consumer Group at T-Mobile. With Paramount +, in addition to all our others advantages of streaming, customers can truly watch virtually anywhere, anytime, on any smartphone, and all at no extra cost with T-Mobile.

With Paramount +, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can watch live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment, including new original series such as Evil, iCarly and Star Trek: Prodigy, as well as blockbuster movies such as A Quiet Place Part II, Infinite, Paranormal Activity: Next of kin and Queenpins. This season, the premium streaming service will usher in highly anticipated content such as 1883, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Mayor of Kingstown, South Park: Post COVID, and Queen of the Universe. Paramount + is also home to a diverse library of over 30,000 episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian Channel, as well as the latest news from CBSN and championship sports.

Partnering with T-Mobile is a key part of our growth strategy as we continue to evolve Paramount + to become a global streaming leader, said Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and director of business development, ViacomCBS Streaming. This incredible offering is available to T-Mobiles’ full line of postpaid consumers, exposing Paramount + to a new and diverse audience who will have the opportunity to experience the services unparalleled content portfolio and unique value proposition as a home product. total.

How to get Paramount + on us

Starting Tuesday, November 9, new and existing T-Mobile and postpaid wireless and home Internet home customers on ANY customer plan can redeem one year of Paramount + Essential on us by visiting www.t-mobile.com/offers/paramount-plus-deal. After 12 months, the subscription will automatically renew for $ 4.99 or the price then in effect.

Follow the official T-Mobiles press room on Twitter @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Limited time offer. Must be a resident of US 50 & 18+. Registration of a Paramount + subscriber account and a valid payment method for continued service after the promotional period ends are required. IF YOU DO NOT CANCEL YOUR PARAMOUNT + SUBSCRIPTION BEFORE THE END OF THE 12 MONTH PROMOTIONAL PERIOD, YOU AUTHORIZE VIACOMCBS TO DOWNLOAD YOUR $ 4.99 CREDIT CARD EACH MONTH ON A RECURRING BASIS UNTIL YOU CANCEL YOUR + PARAMOUNT SUBSCRIPTION . TO CANCEL YOUR SUBSCRIPTION AND AVOID BEING BILLED, YOU MUST CANCEL IT BEFORE THE END OF THE 12 MONTH PROMOTIONAL PERIOD. Call (888) 274-5343 or go through your Paramount subscriber account to cancel your Paramount + subscription. Max 1 code / account. Paramount + terms and privacy policy apply.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is a supercharged US carrier, offering an advanced 4G LTE network and a transformative national 5G network that will deliver reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobiles customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, an unwavering obsession with providing them with the best possible service experience, and an unquestionable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information, please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About Paramount +

Paramount +, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video-on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service offers a vast library of original series, blockbuster shows and popular movies across all genres from world-renowned brands and production studios including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home of unparalleled sports programming, including all CBS sporting events, from golf to soccer to basketball and more, as well as exclusive broadcast rights to them. major sports properties, including some of the biggest and most popular soccer leagues in the world. Paramount + also allows subscribers to live stream local CBS stations across the United States, in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streamings from other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis and ET Live for entertainment coverage. For more information on Paramount +, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

PLUS-IR

1 Deloitte, “Digital Media Trends”. January 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005637/en/

CONTACT: Media contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

[email protected] Investor Relations

[email protected]+

[email protected]

Sté[email protected]

KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSUMER ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY FILM AND CINEMATIC IMAGES TV AND MOBILE RADIO / WIRELESS INTERNET

SOURCE: T-Mobile

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 04/11/2021 07:25 / DISC: 04/11/2021 07:25

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005637/en