Entertainment on the rise in the Nunn household





Several months ago we had to say goodbye to our oldest male cat due to health issues. Since then, the house has felt a little more empty, despite the fact that there are three dogs and two cats left.

However, last week, while scrolling through Facebook, I saw that a friend needed to relocate kittens that a recently adopted child had brought into the world. One of the kittens was a gray tiger with mottling instead of stripes. I’ve said it before, but at some point in the pandemic I became kind of a mushy man, and I was in awe when I saw the kitten. After a few trips back and forth with my friend and my wife, we all decided to pick up Ash last Saturday.



When we arrived to meet the cat, Ash and her siblings were playing and doing usual things for the kittens. While I was holding Ash, after making my adoption decision, my wife found another kitten that she decided to adopt as well. When we arrived home with the two kittens, things in our house got a bit messy. Two of our dogs were stunned with excitement and curiosity, obviously the children are also overflowing with joy. However, our two adult cats were not satisfied and had a cat tantrum. During the first two days of adoption, the kittens were cozy and mostly sedentary, probably feeling a bit overwhelmed by their new surroundings, the excitement of the children and dogs, and the hostility shown by Boots and Raymond. . At one point, we actually watched Raymond continually run over one of the kittens until our Coton de Tulear lived up to his name and kicked Raymond out of the kitten. Chase was even unfazed when he returned to my wife’s lap and was greeted by a hissing little beast. After a few days, the kittens came out of their shells, and really took control of the house. Dogs are a combination of big brother and sister, and mother hen at the same time. During this time, there have been tiny shows of softening by adult cats, and it seems like they no longer look down on us and the kittens. Now they just hate us. Now I have two little furballs that can fit into cracks and crevices in my house that I didn’t even know existed. My furniture has so far survived, although for the most part the attacks on the fabric have been from the inside. Plus my arms and legs seem to have had a fight with a razor blade, with micro-slices all over it. I guess it’s worth it to be able to stroke and hold these adorable little devils for about 15 minutes every day. Then when I’m not holding them, I can watch those fur balls run and roll around my house like the monsters from the low budget 1980s horror movie Critters. Overall, I currently have no regrets about expanding Nunn Zoo. I’m sure that will change down the road, but at least I wrote this gem to think about why I would make such a bad decision. Scott Nunn is associate editor of the Huron Daily Tribune. The nuns’ house contains three dogs, four cats and four children. To escape the madness, Nunn forgoes long walks on the beach during hours of captivating YouTube programming on hobbies he will waste money on but never master. Nunn can be contacted at [email protected]

