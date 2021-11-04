Memories of AstroWorld yesterday and today

Some of my most memorable and scary moments as a child were at AstroWorld.

Every year, the Travis Scotts Festival turns me on the AstroWorld kid in me, who was always looking for trouble and acting like he wasn’t afraid to ride the tallest rides in the park, like the Ferris wheel and swings. of the festival.

Back then, going to the park in the fall was always special. My family visited me in October, during the Fright Fest, which was the first time I had encountered a possessed zombie or scarecrow. It was the scariest Halloween festival a Houston kid could go to at the time. The possessed characters of AstroWorld chased and screamed, and sometimes even accidentally touched innocent bystanders, which was very frightening.

Now when I go back to my city’s amusement park for a long time, it will be for one of the biggest rap festivals on the planet.

It was the epicenter of children’s entertainment in Houston until 2005 when the amusement park closed. I remember the first year my family got season passes to the park. One thing I remember most clearly is that I found out that I had vertigo.

Maybe it was my brother rocking the gondola that took us across the park to the other, or getting stuck on top of faulty water rides that made me fear I might fall. Anyway, I always remember leaving the park feeling good about the time I spent there.

I found one ride in particular that always took me back to the park, it was called the Mayan Mindbender. It was the park’s first indoor roller coaster, and it was perfect as it was in the dark, which relieved my anxiety.

It was about the music

Although the rides were the highlight for most of the kids, I was always excited to watch the different performances in the park.

Life-size Looney Toons characters roamed the streets interacting with their fans and performing songs and skits. If you were there on a good day you might see Yosemite Sam sing Rhinestone cowboy.

Attending the Astroworld festival every year leaves me yearning for those simple moments of growing up in Houston, when there were regular concerts at the amusement park amphitheater.

Houston’s best-known trio, Destinys Child, gave their first performance with a live band in July 2000 at the Southern Star Amphitheater inside AstroWorld, before embarking on an international tour. Six Flags AstroWorld will be forever remembered as an amusement park for thrill seekers and music lovers of all ages, skill levels or fan levels.

But I was too young to really appreciate it all back then. If I were a little older, I would have slipped in to attend concerts inside the park during the 90s, until the early 2000s.

The headliners at the amphitheater were traditionally white male-led groups, which began to change in the mid-1990s, when the park reserved Texan legend Selena.

For me, this turned the park into a space for female Texas artists to put on a nationally recognized platform in front of the fans who brought them there. Travis Scotts Astroworld has made Houston a popular destination for music lovers who want to tap into national talent and experience Houston music and culture. It’s as if Travis created his own version of the AstroWorlds Southern Star Amphitheater stage.

But now in its third year, it’s probably time to start thinking about ways to make the music experience of Astroworlds better and fairer.

As a woman who works in the local and Texan music industry who enjoys Houston rap, the inclusion of black and brunette Texas artists in the lineup is a topic that needs to be seriously addressed each year in preparation for the festival.

It’s not just a festival issue, but rather a reflection of the current festival culture in America, which is just starting to make room for more female artists in the lineup.

Although Travis’s Astroworld has booked Megan Thee Stallion in the past, there have only been a small number of women booked for the festival, although there is still plenty of room. There are female Texas artists like OMB Bloodbath, KenTheMan, Queendom Come, Kam Franklin, Monaleo, Lilly Aviana, Erica Banks, Krystall Poppin, and Big Jade to name a few who could fill an Astroworld lineup.

Houston rap fans are grateful that Travis puts the Houston rap OGs, known as the Houston All Stars, on the lineup every year. It gives me a chance to imagine myself in the old AstroWorld. I always leave the festival wondering what it would have been like to see Z-Ro or Bun B perform at the amphitheater in the 2000s.

Overall, the Travis Scotts Astroworld festival captures the aesthetics of the original amusement park, along with the fun and excitement you get just from being there. Although now it is this event that draws international festival goers to get a taste of what it was like to grow up in Houston for a while.