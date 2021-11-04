We Must Be Bored More Often – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

In the line, on the bus or in the elevator, what do you see? People chase boredom through the screens in the palms of their hands. Cell phones are an unlimited source of entertainment and information that entertains us every day. Whether it’s browsing social media, messaging friends, or using an app, there is always something you can read or watch to occupy yourself, that looks good, doesn’t it. not ?

Well I don’t think that sounds good.

By receiving unlimited entertainment, we lose a quintessential human experience of boredom. Boredom, although boring, is part of being human. Its eradication has sinister ramifications for us, causing more harm than good. In short, boredom is important, and we need more of it.

When we are bored, we are often forced to entertain ourselves in our heads, exercising our own imaginations. Many of you may remember times during class when you were so disinterested in what the teacher was presenting that you began to dream. While dreaming, we may have a tendency to turn to distant fantasies that inspire new ideas or new concepts that stimulate our creativity, ideas that we would never have thought of without the boredom.

In the novel Notes From the Underground, Fyodor Dostoyevsky Express that boredom is part of the human being that can lead us to achieve anything. Without boredom, we wouldn’t exercise our creativity and struggle to get out of ruts and complete projects. As Dostoyevsky says, boredom puts golden pins in people, but it wouldn’t matter. What’s bad (this is my comment again) is that I dare say people will be thankful for the gold pins then. Boredom seems to be a negative thing, but we’ll be grateful for that later.

It also gets us trying new things and discovering new interests that we might not have known we had. When you’re bored, you might be more inclined to talk to new people and end up making a friend. But we lose that when the boredom is gone, we’re on the phone instead of meeting strangers.

You are also more persuaded to go to events or new clubs when you are bored, thinking that you are doing nothing else. Ultimately, you have a new joking experience or a new passion, making all the boredom you felt before the pain. But if you had decided to stay and scroll your phone, you would never have discovered this passion or made new relationships at school.

Boredom is also a way to take a break. The modern world is filled with additional stressors, many of which this generation with high stress levels and reports of mental health issues like anxiety and depression. Part of this is our unlimited access To information, all in the palm of our hands, thanks to our iPhones. The modern world is overly stimulating, which means it’s good to unplug sometimes and enjoy a world that isn’t so focused on what’s going on. Boredom gives our mind a rest, allowing us not to focus on outside activities and sights, but rather on what is going on in our own head.

Our phones are an amazing invention that allows us to better connect with the world, but sometimes a disconnection is necessary. We need to be bored as humans, this is important for our relationship with the outside world, the people around us and with ourselves. We need to take a break from constant stimulation and get bored. So, this is why I challenge students and anyone reading this article to allow you to be bored.

Don’t pick up your phone and scroll through Instagram or TikTok while in line or in class, listen to the call to inactivity and be bored.

