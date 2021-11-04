Oakland’s famous Oliveto Italian restaurant will close at the end of the year

Longtime Rockridge restaurant Oliveto will close its doors for good at the end of 2021. Credit: Oliveto

Oliveto

5655 College Ave. (in the Market Hall building), Oakland

Oliveto, the 35-year-old Rockridge restaurant that paved the way for the Calo-Italian culinary movement of the 1990s and early 2000s, will close in late 2021, co-owner Bob Klein told Nosh on Tuesday. Maggie and I will be retiring, Klein said, referring to his wife, Oliveto’s co-founder and cookbook author, Maggie Blyth Klein. It’s never a good time to end a restaurant run, said Klein, 74, but they were stubborn and we wanted to get through the pandemic… we want to happily go out.

This attitude of enthusiasm and positivity is the hallmark of the longtime restaurant, whose cuisine is led by chefs such as Duendes Paul Canales, three Michelin-starred Michael Tusk de Quince from San Francisco and Paul Bertolli. Bertolli (who was also executive chef of Chez Panisses from 1982 to 1992) guided Oliveto through his period of national fame from 1995 to 2005, during which as an era SF chronicler food critic Michael Bauer once said it “He made Oliveto what many considered the best Italian restaurant in America.

Tajarin with white truffles, a memorable dish from an old Oliveto menu. Credit: Oliveto

Life here over the past 35 years has been remarkable, Klein says of his restaurant, which Bauer credited with inspiring Bay Area restaurants including Delfina, A16 and Flour + Water. Often referred to in the same breath as Chez Panisse, which opened in Berkeley just 15 years before Oliveto served his first plate of pasta, Oliveto was also “locally sourced” and farm-to-table long before. let these phrases become marketing buzzwords, directly building relationships with farmers and vendors to ensure the highest quality supplies, meats and products possible.

(In fact, these relationships are so close that when Nosh contacted Klein regarding the rumor of Olivetos shutting down, he asked that we delay posting until I could speak to the farmers we work with. [because] I wouldn’t want them to hear about it from anyone other than us.)

Much like Chez Panisse, Oliveto functions as a restaurant and cafe: the top floor of its iconic building at 5655 College Ave. Coffee smoked Moon Bay black cod. At street level there is a casual style Italian cafe, which Klein revamped in 2019 for serving slices of romaine pizza and whole grain bagels from Berkeleys Boichik Bagels, as well as take out sandwiches and an espresso bar powered by Mr. Espresso. It will also close at the end of the year.

Klein was firm, however, that he intended Oliveto to come out with a bang, not the proverbial moan. It’s really hard to own a restaurant in a pandemic, especially in our last few years, he conceded, but Oliveto will be fully fledged until December 31.

This includes a revival of many of the events that have made Oliveto a destination over the past four decades, including special dinners and offers that loyal diners will recognize from years past. We would like [Olivetos final months] be rich in content, Klein (a former journalist) said with a small laugh.

While Klein declined to provide details on the exact events Oliveto has in store, fans know the place is known to host celebrations of ingredients like truffle for days, as well as a destination. “Oceanic Dinner”Usually hosted by Tom Worthington of Berkeley’s sustainable fish leader, Monterey Fish Market. “We will soon be able to tell all of our customers more,” Klein said.

It was events like these that helped Oliveto stand out, Worthington told Nosh. “Bob has always been someone who wanted to dig deeper into topics,” Worthington said, “things like fish or tomatoes, with a celebration of those things at the right time.”

“When you’re a supplier and someone comes to you and wants to celebrate what you’re doing, it’s like ‘yes sign me up, ”Worthington said. The special menus were “a great way to break up a restaurant and such a fun thing to do.” The events also benefit suppliers, Worthington said, because they “opened your own mind to the possibilities” of the ingredients they sell.

Longtime Bay Area entrepreneur and private chef Peter Jackson is leading the charge from the kitchen. Jackson is as good as anyone who was in charge of Olivetos’ cooking, Klein said, and is committed to helping us shut the restaurant down.

Klein says the next steps for Oliveto’s top-level space are still unclear. There have been discussions about a possible sale, but nothing firm enough to announce. “We are looking at options,” he said.

But even though Klein says he is retiring, that’s not entirely true, he remains committed to Community cereals, the heritage wheat, whole grain flour, pasta and bread company he founded to support grain grown in California. Community Grains is in full swing, Klein said, with plans for a massive education and awareness program in the coming months. The wheat system is complicated, Klein said, so the company is figuring out how to talk to people who might be interested in us.

In many ways, Community Grains is a continuation of what Klein started in Oliveto, where one of our goals is to connect our diners with their immediate surroundings. The idea that “connecting with the food that sustains you” has been a common thread in Klein’s career in food, Worthington said. “And it’s unique in the food world, this idea of ​​getting everyone involved and seeing all the connections we have with each other, with suppliers and with our food.”

Now Klein is focused on connecting Olivetos’ loyal customers for one final hurray, two undoubtedly packed months of diners wanting to have one last meal. When I told someone to shut up, they said you were going to be bathed in love, and it’s true, ”Klein said. “But first we have to prepare the reservation books.

During its last two months of operation, Oliveto’s upstairs dining room and downstairs cafe will be open seven evenings a week. From Wednesday to Saturday evening, he will serve the upstairs restaurant kitchen menu. Dinners from Sunday to Tuesday will be the menu of the café on the ground floor. Reservations are available via OpenTable or by calling 510-547-5356 after 4 p.m. Proof of vaccination is required for meals upstairs.