Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz calls out daily soap actor Simba Nagpal, Shamita Shetty and Jay Bhanushali are shocked





Bigg Boss 15 contestants Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, and Pratik Sehajpal started Wednesday’s episode with fights and arguments. During a fight, Umar referred to Simba Nagpal as a daily soap opera actor, adding that he was hiding in a room when the pandemic erupted last year. While discussing the implications of a task, Umar Riaz threatened Simba Nagpal by saying: I will tell you today ki meri haisiyat kya hai aur mai show me kyu aya hoon (who I am and why am I in the ’emission). I’m gonna fuck your brains out today. Aaj mai bataunga mai kiski wajah se aaya hoon, Asim ki wajah se (Today I will tell you if I came on the show because of my brother Asim Riaz) you are the person I am. When Simba said he knew, Umar added, Tujhe pata nahi mai tere sar pe baith ke bataunga bro. Aaj mai tujhe bataunga. Aaja, aaja daily soap ke hero (You don’t know yet, I’m going to sit on your head and explain it to you. Come on, hero of the daily soap opera). Umar is a doctor by profession. Jay Bhanushali, who was also standing there, was shocked to hear it and said: What does the soap ke hero mean? Daily soap ka hero ban ke yaha tak pahuncha hoon yaar (I came here because I worked in many daily soaps). What statement does he make? We work 24 hours a day, every day. This is how a daily soap opera hero works. Humko chuttiyan nahi milti 20 din me. Kabhi kabhi, maheene me sirf do chutti kar ke hum log kaam karte hain (we work without leaves for 30 days in a row). “ Umar was then heard shouting in the garden, Ab mujhe daily soap ke hero bataenge mera auhda kya hai. Jab tu kamre me chup ke baitha tha na covid ke time pe, simple jaise log jaa ke jaan bacha rahe the. Tab tera camera nahi aaya kaam. Tab camera kaam nahi aata, doctor kaam aata hai. Actor kaam nahi aata (Now a daily soap opera hero will tell me who I am? When you were hiding in the days of Covid, people like me were saving lives. Cameras weren’t helping then, doctors came to the rescue, not the actors). Almost everyone has asked Umar to stop using the Daily Soap Actor as abuse. Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Umar Alleges Simba Said He Looked Like A Terrorist During Tasks’ Shamita also had a shocked expression on her face. She said, I stand by what I said, you extremely anti-insaan hai (He is extremely anti-people). Later, she confronted Umar and told him: You mean someone I love. Do you get aggressive at tasks, think people won’t do the same with you? Contestants also discussed that Afsana Khan claimed that Pratik Sehajpal touched her inappropriately. Shamita Shetty, Pratik and Jay insisted that Pratik had no bad intentions. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra told them that they should respect a woman’s feelings. If a woman says someone touched her chest, touched her inappropriately, we must respect her feelings, Karan said.

