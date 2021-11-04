Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson the latest who wants real guns banned from film sets after the Rust Kill. Here are the others.
Top line
Dwayne The Rock Johnson became the latest and biggest name in Hollywood to pledge not to use real guns in future productions after Alec Baldwin’s deadly shoot of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a car crash. ‘gun on the set of the movie Rust in New Mexico last month.
Highlights
Johnson, one of the world’s biggest action stars, said Variety his company Seven Bucks Productions would use rubber guns instead, with effects added during the post-production process.
The petition was started by the director Bandar Albuliwi, who described the level of unprofessionalism that led to the tragedy as mind-boggling.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Director Craig Zobel of the acclaimed miniseries Easttown mare tweeted that the use of real firearms is an unnecessary risk.
On Tuesday, a group of prominent filmmakers (including those from Black Panther and Arrival) share a letter calling for a ban on the use of functional firearms in productions, writing that they promise not to let [Hutchins]
death be vain.
It comes amid similar engagements from television showrunners for the crime drama The recruit with Nathan Fillion and the superhero series The boys.
Crucial quote
[W]when something like that happens of this magnitude, [that is] This heartbreaking, I think the safest and smartest thing to do is pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward and how are you going to work together, Johnson said. Variety.
Key context
His decision will likely trigger a domino effect of safe decision-making in Hollywood productions, according to Variety. Hutchins, 42, died after Baldwin dump a gun on set on October 21, hitting it and injuring director Joel Souza. Reports have since emerged on significant safety issues during production.
What to watch out for
A California Democrat is reportedly planning to introduce legislation restricting the use of live ammunition on film sets. State Senator Dave Corteses’ bill would apply to any type of weapon capable of firing gunpowder, which is used for real and blank bullets, according to Deadline.
Further reading
Dwayne Johnson pledges to stop using real guns on his productions, following Rust tragedy (EXCLUSIVE) (Variety)
Husband of cinematographer killed by Alec Baldwin hires law firm specializing in wrongful death lawsuits (New York Daily News)
Rust shooting: ban working guns on set, filmmakers say (Hollywood journalist)
California lawmaker on next step in proposed ammunition and firearms bill following Alec Baldwin set shooting (Deadline)
ABC the Rookie bans guns on set (Hollywood journalist)
