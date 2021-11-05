ABBA: When is the new Voyage album coming out? When is the travel concert?

Although they broke up in 1982, ABBA hasn’t exactly gone away.

In fact, the popularity of Swedish bands resurfaced in the 1990s, thanks in large part to the musical Mamma Mia! which led to the 2008 film starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan and the ABBA-heavy movie soundtracks from films like Muriels Wedding and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

There have been more ABBAs in the world in the past 20 years than in the first 20 years, said Benny Andersson, ABBA member. CBS News. It’s a bit strange! And I am happy and grateful.

Today, nearly 40 years after their split, the band that gave us hits like Dancing Queen and Take a Chance on Me have come together in force, releasing a new album and producing a unique concert featuring the members. of the group. as ABBAtars digital versions of their 1979 selves, The New York Times reported.

When is ABBA’s new album coming out?

Voyage, ABBA’s ninth album following 1981’s The Visitors, is released at midnight local time on November 5, according to an ABBA official. Facebook page.

The album contains 10 new songs, including I still have faith in you which represents the theme of the group meeting, CBS News reported. The music video for this track has garnered 26 million views on Youtube since September.

We were just going to do the songs, the best songs we can right now, said ABBA lyricist Bjorn Ulvaeus. The Guardian of his songwriting process. It meant writing lyrics in which I could delve into some of my thoughts from the past 40 years, and add a kind of depth that hopefully comes with age and that makes it different from the lyrics I wrote there. 40 years ago.

ABBA started recording the album in 2018 and has no plans to release more music after that, although there were two unfinished songs that were not included on the album, The Guardian reported.

This is it, said Andersson. That must be it, you know.

Other tracks currently available from the album include:

What is ABBA’s new virtual reality concert?

In addition to releasing a new album, ABBA will also be launching a one-of-a-kind virtual reality concert next year.

According to The New York Times.

To bring the production to life, ABBA participated in a five-week motion capture recording session with 160 cameras. Group members wore tight suits covered with sensors to capture every movement, CBS News reported.

An aging montage process was then applied to the images to create the 1979 digital avatars.

You have to realize that we are facing our young people all the time on TV, in pictures and all that, Ulvaeus said. The Guardian. Everyone asks us if it must have been very weird, but for me, I don’t think so. It’s completely natural. Everyone should have their own avatar.

The virtual reality concert begins on May 27, 2022 and takes place at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, according to Forbes.

The album and tickets for the concert can be purchased through ABBAs website. The high demand for both travel and the concert caused the crash of the ABBA website, The Guardian reported.

It’s cool that they’ve had such a big impact in music history, Katja Nord, member of Swedish tribute group ABBA Waterloo, told Deseret News. Wherever we come from in the world, if (people) don’t know what ABBA is, if they don’t know what Sweden is, they still know what Dancing Queen is.

The ABBA fever will never stop, added Victoria Norback, member of tribute band ABBA Arrival.