Allowed to Shiver: Kim Sherwood Prepares to Expand the James Bond Universe | Ian fleming

A new generation of Double O agents has been empowered by Ian Fleming’s estate, with Bond aficionado and novelist Kim Sherwood on the verge of penning a new series of daring, fast-paced, and sexy spy stories.

Sherwood, who says James Bond has been one of the enduring loves of my life since I first saw Pierce Brosnan plunge from the dam to GoldenEye, has made a deal with HarperCollins to write three contemporary thrillers set in the world of James Bond but where the original 007 is missing, presumed captured or even killed.

Exciting in the name of … novelist Kim Sherwood. Photography: Francesco Guidicini

As a teenager, I chose Fleming when my English teacher asked us to write about an author we admired. I still have the report card. Since then, I have dreamed of writing James Bond, said Sherwood, who won the 2016 Bath Novel Prize for her first Testament novel, and was shortlisted for Sunday Times Young Writer of the Year in 2019. It is rare for dreams to come true, and I am grateful to the Fleming family for this incredible opportunity. I feel honored to be the first novelist to expand the Bond universe across the Double 0 sector, giving new life to old favorites and new characters to the canon.

Corinne Turner, managing director of Ian Fleming Publications, said Sherwood was the right author to resume the series, which is slated to launch in September 2022.. Previous authors of the Flemings spy series, which relied on 14 original novels, have included Kingsley Amis, Sebastian Faulks, and Anthony Horowitz, though their books all feature Bond himself. Sherwood, 32, will become the first woman to write a novel for the franchise. The University of Edinburgh lecturer may not have the star status of those previous Bond writers, but she is certainly passionate about continuing the franchise. James Bond is one of the lasting loves of my life, she said in a tweet, adding that she can’t wait for readers to meet her new characters. In Sherwood’s world, even Bonds’ contemporaries are gone, and a new team of Double-0 Agents for the 21st Century has been recruited to fight a global threat. Meanwhile, M and Moneypenny search MI6 for a mole.

In her first novel, Testament, Kim showed a rare gift for characterization, time and place. She took readers on a journey that turned out unexpectedly, Turner said. These talents, and her almost lifelong passion for Fleming and Bond, make her the perfect choice for this exciting new expansion of the 007 universe. I can’t wait for readers to see what she has created.

Sebastian Faulkss Bond’s novel, which was published in 2008 to mark Flemings’ centenary, received mixed reviews from critics. A faithful continuation of the original books, Devil May Care even had Sebastian Faulks writing like Ian Fleming on its cover. But Euan Ferguson in his Observer review made the point that Fleming was Bond, so after his death the bond was severed and it is impossible for new writers to fully capture the character. The decision to order a series that does not include the famous protagonist should avoid this problem, and allow Sherwood space to be creative and modernize the franchise.

Kathryn Cheshire of HarperCollins described the new trilogy as fresh, contemporary and thrilling, with a new generation of spies that everyone will love.

David Highfill, who publishes the trilogy in the United States, said Sherwood has succeeded in the seemingly impossible task of writing a new Bond novel that is both respectful of Fleming’s original genius and refreshingly modern.

The book is bold, upbeat, sexy and irresistibly entertaining, he added.

Literary agent Johnny Geller, who represents Ian Fleming Publications, said: We took gold with this latest collaboration with Kim Sherwood because not only is she an excellent novelist, but a top-notch Fleming enthusiast. His re-imagining of some of our favorite characters and world-building will thrill any fan of James Bond and Ian Fleming.