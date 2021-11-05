ABBA: Before the Voyage album, here are the top 10 songs of the group





Throughout their journey through the 1970s and 1980s, Swedish sensation ABBA played 20 songs on Hot 100 Billboards in the USA. Four of those hits made it to the top 10. Surprisingly, Mamma Mia who launched a popular musical and movie starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan was not one of ABBA’s most popular songs in the United States. United, reaching only n ° 32 on the Bulletin board. Ahead of ABBA’s new album, Voyage, the band’s first album in 40 years, due out on November 5, features the 10 highest-ranked ABBA songs in the United States. Does your mother know Does Your Mother Know mainly features the voice of Bjorn Ulvaeus, with the other three members of the group providing backing vocals. The song originated from the ABBA record Want-You and peaked in 19th place on Hot 100 Billboards in 1979. S0S S0S was ABBA’s first big hit after entering the music industry with Waterloo. The song, from their album, ABBA, peaked at No.15 on Hot 100 Billboards in 1975. I do, I do, I do, I do, I do From the same album that gave fans SOS, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do also peaked at No.15 on Hot 100 Billboards in 1976. Knowing me, knowing you Knowing Me, Knowing You, from the album Arrival, peaked at No. 14 on Hot 100 Billboards in 1977. Fernando Fernando, originally released as a single by ABBA member Anni-Frid Lyngstad, was re-recorded and included on the group’s Greatest Hits compilation album. The song peaked at No. 13 on Hot 100 Billboards in 1976. The name of the game From the band’s fifth recording, ABBA: The Album, The Name of the Game peaked at No.12 on Hot 100 Billboards in 1978. The winner takes it all A powerful ballad on the end of a relationship, The Winner Takes It All peaked at No.8 on Hot 100 Billboards in 1981. The song is from ABBA’s seventh album, Super Trouper. Waterloo Waterloo is the song that started it all for ABBA, which won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with an upbeat tune interpretation. Waterloo peaked at No.6 on Hot 100 Billboards in 1974. Give me a chance From the same album as The Name of the Game, Take a Chance on Me peaked at # 3 on Hot 100 Billboards in 1978. Dancing queen ABBA’s only US hit, Dancing Queen topped the Billboards Hot 100 charts in 1977. Wherever we come from in the world, if (people) don’t know what ABBA is, if they don’t know what Sweden is, they always know what Dancing Queen is, Katja Nord, member of the Swedish tribute group to ABBA Waterloo, previously told Deseret News.

