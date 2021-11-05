Natalie Wood was raped by Kirk Douglas, according to her sister in new book

When Kirk Douglas passed away in 2020, at the age of 103, it was Natalie Woods’ name that tendency by his side on Twitter. In 2018, Natalies’ younger sister, Lana, claimed on a podcast that 16-year-old Natalie was raped by a big star at the Chateau Marmont hotel. Rumors linking Douglas to Natalies’ assault persisted, but her alleged assailant had remained unnamed until now.

I remember Natalie was particularly beautiful when mom and I dropped her off that evening at the entrance to Chateau Marmont, writes Lana in her next memoir, Little sister: my investigation into the mysterious death of Natalie Wood (released on November 9), by The Associated Press. According to the outlet, Lana claims Douglas raped Natalie in the summer of 1955, around the time the two sisters were filming. Researchers.

Their mother, Maria Zakharenko, is said to have scheduled a meeting between Natalies and Douglas, hoping that many doors would open for her, with just a nod of her famous and beautiful head in her name. Lana, then about eight years old, remembers that it seemed like a long time had passed before Natalie got back in the car and woke me up by slamming the door. She writes that Natalie looked awful, adding: She was very disheveled and very upset, and she and mom started whispering to each other urgently. I couldn’t really hear them or understand what they were saying. Something bad had apparently happened to my sister, but anyway, I was apparently too young to know about it.

According to Lana, she and Natalie never discussed what happened until they were both adults. That’s when Natalie detailed her rape, telling her sister, And, uh … he hurt me Lana. It was like an out-of-body experience. I was terrified, I was confused. According to Lana, her sister and mother decided it would tarnish Natalies Hollywood’s reputation for publicly accusing Douglas. Suck it up, were Maria’s advice to her daughter, by Lana.

Douglas mentions Natalie in his 1988 memoir, Ragman’s son, detailing the night, a cute little girl in a suede jacket jumped out of a car and ran towards him. Oh, Mr. Douglas, could you please sign my jacket? he remembers his word, according to the AP. As I forced, the woman driving came down and introduced her. It’s my daughter. She’s also in the movies. Her name is Natalie Wood. It was the first time that I met Nathalie. I saw her several times since, before she died in this cruel accident.

The mysterious death of Natalie Wood plagued pop culture and authorities for four decades. In 1981, Nathalie drowned off Catalina Island after disappearing from the yacht she shared with her husband, Robert Wagner. Suspicion surrounding the circumstances of Natalies ‘drowning cast doubt on how she died, prompting the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to reopen its investigation in 2011. Natalies’ cause of death was later. amended by the coroner to drowning and other undetermined factors. In 2018, Wagner was named a Person of Interest by the LA County Sheriff’s Department. Lana herself has publicly questioned Possible participation of Wagners. (Wagner has long refuse any wrongdoing in the death of his wife.)

In the past, Lana has kept Natalies’ secret from the world. Now that Douglas and Natalie are both deceased, she thinks it’s time to share it. With no one left to protect, I’m sure Shell forgives me for finally breaking that promise, Lana writes. Kirk’s son, Michael Douglas, responded to the allegation in a statement to the PA that they both rest in peace.

