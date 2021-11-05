Margaritaville Cap Cana Island Reserve Welcomes Guests with Laid-back Luxury in the Dominican Republic

MIAMI, November 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Earlier this week, the highly anticipated Margaritaville Cap Cana Island Reserve officially opened, welcoming guests for the ultimate carefree getaway to one of the most desirable beaches in the Dominican Republic, Juanillo Beach. The resort features 228 ultra-luxurious suites and 40 villas as well as a sprawling Entertainment Village that serves as the property’s main entertainment center with two-stage shows, 10 dining venues, a world-class St. Somewhere Spa and even more. Following.

The five-star resort is the first and second purpose-built property under the Island reserve brand, which combines Karisma Hotels & Resorts ” world-class all-inclusive amenities with Margaritaville characteristic lifestyle of light fun and escape.

“The launch of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana is an exciting next step in our partnership with Margaritaville,” said Mario mathieu, Vice President of Business Development for Karisma Hotels & Resorts. “Blending unparalleled service with ultimate relaxation, this magnificent stretch of Playa Juanillo is the perfect location for this new union. Cap Cana is an exclusive gated community and not only do we have the most beautiful beach with luxury facilities, our guests also have access to yacht cruises to the Cap Cana Marina and tee times at the nearby Jack Nicklaus Punta Espada Golf Club. “

“A getaway to the Margaritaville Cap Cana Island Reserve is the carefree getaway everyone needs right now,” said Tamara Baldanza Dekker, Marketing Director at Margaritaville. “Of the beauty and the beaches of Dominican Republic With the world-class all-inclusive experience and the resort staff who immediately feel like family, guests can easily and confidently relax, venture, dine, dance and smile Margaritaville-style. “

Beachfront suites find the balance between comfort and luxury

Guests will step into the Margaritaville state of mind in one of the resort’s 228 suites, each embodying serene, laid-back luxury with subtle nautical details and colors influenced by the resort. Caribbean sea, sand and sky. With 13 deluxe room types to choose from, including swim-up and honeymoon suites, vacationers can choose from a range of configurations that best suit their needs, each equipped with specialty amenities unique to Margaritaville, such as minibars filled with favorite refreshments from Joe merchant Coffee & Provisions and 24/7 access to the resort’s Island Ambassadors.

Island Reserve Villas offer upscale privacy

Located in an exclusive enclave reserved for adults, the Island Reserve Villas are made up of 10 two-story buildings, each comprising four villas with a king-size bed, kitchenette, furnished living room, outdoor shower, private terrace, and more. The villas on the second floor have access to a private plunge pool while the villas on the ground floor open directly onto a large lagoon swimming pool which includes the SOS Swim Up bar and hanging beds. Personalized butler service is also available to assist guests with all their needs, from selecting the best pillow from a menu of options to choosing a home fragrance from the resort’s signature aromatherapy menu. .

Paradise in the Jimmy Buffett Suite

As a signature penthouse suite, the unique Jimmy Buffett Suite is designed with exclusive luxury and entertainment in mind, encompassing over 1,400 square feet of indoor and outdoor space with a furnished patio with a BBQ and custom-made dining for 10 people. Guests staying in this king bed suite will be treated to a personalized butler service, champagne welcome, daily food and drink, private in-suite dining, pillow and aromatherapy menus, access to the hydrotherapy pools at St. Somewhere Spa, and more.

Stunning views from the Son of a Sailor suites

With extravagant amenities similar to those in the Jimmy Buffett Suite, the six Son of a Sailor Suites have a kitchenette and breakfast bar, a large bathroom with a claw-foot tub and stand-alone rainfall shower, and more. Guests can relax on their private terrace overlooking the beautiful Caribbean Sea, complete with lounge furniture and a dining table that seats four.

Unique culinary offers

With 10 distinct food and beverage venues, it’s always “Five o’Clock Somewhere” at Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana. Seven of the restaurants and bars are located in the Entertainment village, the social heart of the property. Here, guests can dine on handcrafted Italian creations at Frank & Lola’s, Bites inspired by Pan-Asian street food at My So Wi, succulent barbecue specialties Shark Earth Brasserie and Grill, decadent cuts grilled to perfection at JWB Steakhouse, and seafood delicacies at The Boat House.

For an authentic taste of Dominican Republic, you can taste more than 60 kinds of rum at Rum runners, which also bears the signature Caribbean dishes like Jamaican oxtail, Cajun seafood bowl, and rum pudding. Whether you are lounging by the pool or on the white sands of Playa Juanillo, Margaritaville’s signature tropical cocktails are always flowing in Five o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Swim Up Bar, SOS pool bar, Where Punch bar and lounge.

Dazzling entertainment and endless activities

At Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, a wide range of entertainment and daily activities will keep guests engaged. During the day the Sports Center offers water and beach volleyball, yoga, pickleball, aqua aerobics classes and more. Plus, guests can have non-stop fun with free merengue and salsa dance lessons, cooking lessons, Spanish lessons, wine and cheese tastings, and rum and cigar tastings. At night, the Main stage of Margaritaville lights up with live music, DJ nights, rock concerts and silent discos.

The youngest also have their own space. Children aged 4 to 12 will love the Parakeet Kids Club, which offers supervised daily activities including arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, sleepovers, and more.

Finally, to be pampered in paradise, the Spa St. Somewhere features 11,000 square feet of world-class amenities, treatment rooms, a full-service beauty salon, hydrotherapy pool complex and state-of-the-art center Ends in the air! Fitness Center. In addition, the signature Heavenly marriage A private rooftop terrace is available for couples looking for an unforgettable ceremony with sea and sunset views.

To ensure a holistic approach to the safety and well-being of guests, Karisma Hotels & Resorts has created a comprehensive wellness program called Karisma Peace spirit , which includes a free on-site antigen test for customers traveling to the United States by CDC Requirements .

About the Margaritaville Cap Cana Island Reserve

The Margaritaville Cap Cana Island reserve is the first Island reserve resort, a brand that associates Karisma Hotels & Resorts ” world-class all-inclusive amenities with Margaritaville characteristic sense of light fun and escape. Located on the white sand beaches of Playa Juanillo in the Dominican Republic, the resort is a short walk from the beautiful turquoise waters and just 15 minutes from the Punta cana International airport. Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana offers 228 suites in 13 different room categories, 40 ultra-luxurious villas in an adults-only oasis, 10 dining establishments, a world-class St. Somewhere spa and the Entertainment Village, which is home to immersive music , entertainment and a diverse range of casual and refined culinary and mixology offerings. Located in the exclusive gated community of Cap Cana, guests have access to yacht cruises at the nearby Cap Cana Marina, tee times at Jack Nicklaus Punta Espada Golf Club, and thrilling island adventures at Scape Park.

