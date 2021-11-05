West Hollywood approves $ 17.64 minimum wage, highest in nation – CBS Los Angeles

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) –West Hollywood City Council early Thursday morning approved what will be the highest minimum wage in the country.

“We made our whole town’s dream come true by raising our minimum wage,” said West Hollywood Mayor Pro Temper Sepi Shyne.

Unanimously shortly after midnight, the municipal council unanimously approved a minimum wage of $ 17.64. The measure will come into force on January 1 for all hotel workers and on July 1 for all other workers.

It aligns the minimum wage for hotel employees with that of the cities of Santa Monica and Los Angeles. The measure also includes 96 hours of sick leave, vacation and paid personal leave.

“It’s important to me and to everyone and to everyone who works here in West Hollywood,” said Sandra, a hotel worker.

According to CNN, when it takes effect, it will be the highest minimum wage of any city in the United States. The city of Emeryville, in Northern California, currently has the highest minimum wage in the country, at $ 17.13 an hour, reports CNN.

In the city of LA, the minimum wage for employers with 26 or more workers is currently $ 15 an hour and $ 14.25 for employers with 25 or fewer workers.

The state of California minimum wage is $ 14 an hour for employers with 26 or more employees and $ 13 an hour for those with 25 or less.

It also comes after West Hollywood City Council approved an ordinance in July providing additional protections and compensation to hotel employees. The order allows workers who have been made redundant due to the COVID-19 pandemic to return to their jobs. It also ensures that workers get extra when they have to clean more than 3,500 square feet in an 8-hour work day.

Earlier this year, many cities in Southland approved emergency “hero pay” orders requiring large grocery stores and drugstores to pay their employees an additional $ 5 an hour due to challenges posed by the pandemic.

Residents and business owners have had mixed reactions to the new wage hike, with some believing it does not do enough to help workers and others believing it places a burden on business owners, including especially those decimated by the pandemic.

“Really what they are offering is a pittance,” said resident Jordan David.

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a person must earn more than $ 19 an hour to support himself in Los Angeles, or about $ 37,000 a year.

Business owners, including reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump, believed that raising the minimum wage would actually have a backlash and lead to businesses closing or leaving town.

“I just implore you to really think about it because I think if we raise the minimum wage now it will be counterproductive,” she said. “You’re going to see so many people who find this unbearable… I know the people I’ve spoken to whose leases are about to be renewed and they don’t want to renew their leases in West Hollywood if the minimum wage is it doesn’t fit Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, why would they? “

However, other business owners are helping their workers make more money, but feel the time is not right to do so given the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

“When people say it’s okay, it’s just two dollars, I don’t have any money in my bank account, ”said restaurateur David Fanarof. “I owe $ 180,000 in late rent. I took out loans.

Under the new ordinance, business owners who are expected to lay off more than 20% of their employees can apply for a one-year waiver.

Even though officials know this is a polarizing issue, they hope to raise the minimum wage to $ 20 an hour by 2025.

“It should not be a city for the elites,” said Lindsey Horvath, a board member. “I think that’s really the topic of the conversation.”